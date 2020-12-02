Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The first-mover advantage is significant, as is the satisfaction of knowing that everything you are doing is pioneering the way for others to follow. - Anuja Deora Sanctis, The Filter Coffee Co





Businesses are going beyond home markets, thinking digital-first, and leveraging technology to solve problems at scale for industries around the world. - Rajan Anandan, Sequoia Capital India

Today, a smartphone is at the epicentre of most of our personal and business exchanges. - Pravega Ventures

As nearly 90 percent of mobile internet usage is within apps and over 100,000 new apps releasing every month, it is essential for product and growth marketers to focus on continuous enhancement of their in-app user experience. - Kalpit Jain, Netcore





Today enterprises, governments and startups, understand the tremendous impact data-driven insights can bring. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp Excellerator

Not all vulnerabilities or security issues are equal. Effective management and efficient use of resources requires context. - Chethan Anand, Seconize





Among the few technologies that have really helped enterprises in business transformation and modernisation, Cloud is perhaps the most prominent one. - Rahul Neel Mani, DynamicCIO.com

Software testing is hard. It takes 2.5 times the effort to write good tests than it does to write the code that needs to be tested. - Puneet Khanduri, Sn126

Though both the industry and the market in India are at a very nascent stage, the innovation and development of drones are on the cards of several companies across industries. - Sneha Priya, SP Robotics





Debt management processes for lending institutions have traditionally remained a largely manual and archaic process with limited disruption through digitisation. - Pratik Agrawal, Accel Partners





As digital payments proliferate globally, the Indian market continues to represent one of the most exciting opportunities that we see in the world. - Udayan Goyal, Apis





Today, if you look at capital or credit card facility per se, it is restricted to large businesses. The SME credit finance is still underserved. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay

India has a unique digital story which has to be followed by democratic governments across the world. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union IT and Electronics Minister





India can create $1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog





Indian tech startups are now witnessing a gradual road to recovery. - NASSCOM

Startups are taking logical actions to bring their cash burn down. We are likely to see more IPOs in the next three years from technology segment. - Ravi Adusumalli, Elevation Capital

Steered by social responsibility, safe social media portals are the path to a new India. - Amitabh Kumar, YOLO





Corner stores remain the soul of Indian retail. - Equanimity Ventures





One clear lesson from this festive season is that ecommerce has become more mainstream than ever. - Mrigank Gutgutia, RedSeer





We are a nation of storytellers, and if children everywhere can have access to a story with just a click, we are close to meeting that societal goal. - Rohini Nilekani, ‘The Hungry Little Sky Monster’

Coding is an enabler for kids to excel in various verticals. Once the base is set, they can design apps, build websites, AR/VR products and many other things. - Naman Mukund, Tekie





The future of shopping will be a lot more interactive, live and video-based. The next decade will see the rise of immersive shopping. - Megha Ohri, Myntra

It is important to enhance food traceability because of the rapidly growing awareness of food fraud. - Sarthak Gahlaut, Feastly

Many major newspapers also cover local news. But they cover selected and breaking articles. - Shubham Soni, Namaste Gaon





Video advertising helps in explaining the product or service in a better than any other ad format, thereby leaving a greater recall value. - Harsh Agrawal, ShoutMeLoud





Building an OTT platform requires a deep knowledge of both technology and content. - Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts

Employers all over the world are beginning to value actual skills more than degrees and certificates. This is where the opportunity for true innovation in edtech lies. - Gowtham Sundaresan, Lancify

The opportunity to improve lives through online education is enormous because of its sheer accessibility. - Scott Shleifer, Tiger Global

Physicians are spending nearly 50 percent of their day on administrative and documentation tasks rather than on patient care. - Nitesh Shroff, Arintra





Medication non-adherence is a very frustrating problem that every diabetologist in India faces. - Tejas Kamat, diabetologist





SMBs have started to realise the importance of investing in their own D2C ecommerce store. They are keen to build their own brand online. - Mangesh Panditrao, Shoptimize





With every passing day, regulators are demanding stricter compliance with laws and regulations, leaving risk management professionals across industries in need of a platform that is quick and delivers quality assessment results. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, 9Unicorns





Tech plays a very big role in building quality traceability and supply chain at scale - all of this while staying very capital efficient. - Chakradhar Gade, Country Delight

If you have a viral product, it may make sense to actually just go global from day one. - Milind Borate, Druva





Learn how to showcase and market your work. Many technical people do not do that well, but that is an important skill too. - Vivek Ramachandran, Pentester Academy





Most developers rarely get a 360-degree perspective. - Richard Brown, R3

Techies need to be open to learning, but more importantly, to unlearning as well. Whatever you were doing three years ago is not sensible now. - Vikalp Sahni, GoIbibo

