‘You are always more than what you do' – 30 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

By Madanmohan Rao|20th Apr 2021
From mission to vision, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of April 12-18 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Innovate - without that you don’t have a business. Digitise - without that you would be nowhere in the future. - Vinod Kumar, SDRC International

Brokerage and recombination are at the core of innovation. - Marissa King, ‘Social Chemistry’


Every startup is a one-off event where averages are of little relevance. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners


As companies scale from 50 people to 200 or 300 people, taking a close look at the company operating strategy is key. Converting that strategy into execution and getting work done becomes a challenge as well. - Binny Bansal

Valuation is a by-product of any business. - Raj Khosla, MyMoneyMantra

Family offices can be the friend, philosopher, and guide that scores of startup founders are often in need of through their challenging journey of entrepreneurship. - Rajmohan Krishnan, Entrust Family Office


It's not necessarily getting the smartest and brightest on your team, but getting the ones who are loyal, who will be there through your good and bad times. - Lathika Pai, Microsoft


The importance of humour in the workplace cannot be understated. It is even more so when dealing with a remote workforce. - Manas Fuloria, Nagarro


Knowledge management helps optimise knowledge flows for innovation to organically emerge from the ranks. It also creates and nurtures communities around innovation. - Balaji Iyer, Grant Thornton

1

India has over 100 unicorns, that have been created just by the sheer merit of the idea. - Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Govt of India


The used vehicle market is going to become more exciting, more affordable and better-used vehicles become accessible. - Samrat Gupta, Tata Motors Finance Group


While large industries often have access to government departments and senior policymakers, it is the MSMEs that actually have limited access. - Vini Mahajan, Chief Secretary, Govt of Punjab


When we live at the peripheries, every basic amenity is a privilege. - Sujatha Ramani, Enter Pollinate Group


The government has given a 50 percent rebate on (new) BIS certification of products for startups, micro-industry, and women entrepreneurs. - Piyush Goyal, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister

Women in India are leading a cultural revolution – building their businesses, paving the way for future aspiring women entrepreneurs. - Vidya Shah, EdelGive Foundation

It is never an easy task for a woman, especially a local tribal woman to stand on her own feet economically and be able to support their household requirement. - Sushana Guriya


Well-behaved or not, woman or not, each of our lives is made up of stories. - Sayantani Dasgupta, ‘Women Who Misbehave’

ALSO READ

[Women in Tech] How Shylaja Krishnakurup traversed the path from software engineer to director at Verizon Business Group

Art can be for entertainment or for the serious indulgence of the soul. It has a lot of contradictions and no single definition. - Sharmila Aravind, Chitra Santhe


Continue to dream freely and create fearlessly. The universe is always conspiring in favour of the brave. - Guneet Monga, ‘The Lunchbox’


Awards are a sign that you are on the right track. They allow you to tear down walls. Awards are a plus, not a purpose. - Mario Fuentes, Chitra Santhe


The most challenging part of being an artist is that there is no blueprint. Like there is not a set of tasks that you couldn't do and be successful. You have to carve your own way. - Aditya Guglani, Qoini


Art is everywhere and is tightly integrated into the lives of people – but many live in ignorance of it or are too busy to observe art. - Madhulika Jain, Chitra Santhe


We have seen a rising trend of personalised minimalistic and premium fashion accessories in the Indian market. - Adwaita Nayar, Nykaa Fashion

3

There is no need to compromise on style, fun and convenience in order to follow sustainable fashion. - Aarti Kapoor, A Charmed Life


Nature provides some of the best tools to remove carbon from the atmosphere. - Lisa Jackson, Apple


No matter how many times you clean the beach unless you rid the ocean of some waste, they will wash ashore every time. - Showkath Jamal, Bay of Life Surf School

ALSO READ

[Year in Review 2020] Here are the Top 5 Pivot and Persist stories about startups that changed their business models amidst COVID-19

Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don’t, but you learn from every experience and perform better the next time. - Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises


If you walk in the footsteps of a stranger, you'll learn things you never knew you never knew. - Pocahontas


Life is much more than mobile games and binge-watching. - Anish Basu Roy, TagZ Foods

You are always more than what you do. - Abhilash Thapliyal, Aspirants

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

[Funding alert] Qapita raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures

[Funding alert] Deep-tech startup Chara raises $850K seed round from Kalaari Capital

[Funding alert] Edtech startup CoLearn raises $10M Series A investment led by AWI, GSV

Daily Capsule
A micro VC fund with a purpose
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Pristyn Care raises $53 million in Series D round led by Tiger Global Management

[Funding alert] Qapita raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures

Last call to compete in the 2021 Extreme Tech Challenge -- Apply by April 25th!

[Funding alert] Feminine hygiene products maker Sirona Hygiene raises $3M in Series A from NB Ventures and IAN Fund

One World One Realty Summit to build the foundation of a sustainable future for the real estate sector

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal