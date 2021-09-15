‘With digitisation comes the need for greater accountability’ – 40 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Coding is a way to experiment with problem-solving. - Namita Devadas, Intuit

Tech is no longer a niche vertical. Everything we do in our lives is touched by tech. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners

The rapid expansion of 5G technology is a sine qua non for accessibility of seamless 4K video quality streaming solutions. - Subhasish Gupta, Brightcove

5G is just not faster than 4G. It has a layer of high-powered, ubiquitous and cheap computing atop the connectivity layer. - Anjali Byce, STL

A digital supply chain helps companies enjoy the benefits of interconnected supply chain partners. - Anjami Nayyar, Knowledge Network Solutions

We believe that blending a proven technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology can do wonders and make the ecosystem more safer and reliable. - Saravanan Jaichandaran, bitsCrunch

85-90 percent of gaming content in the world is streaming. The remaining 10-15 percent is recorded video content. - Piyush Kumar, Rooter

Mobility as an industry has started to witness disruptions, which are, however, not very mature yet. This domain will go through huge innovations in the coming years. - Manikandan Thangarathnam, Uber

In recent years, with the application of new-age technologies like blockchain and AI in the farming ecosystem, entrepreneurs have been able to provide farmers with advanced and futuristic solutions to improve their output. - Manglesh R. Yadav, NITI Aayog

Financial service is not about selling one product or giving one solution to the consumer, it is a lifelong journey which generates with trust. - Hemant Gala, PhonePe

Integration of AI with biology has become a reality today. Biology has always been difficult to study and understand, but with the use of AI, we have started to bridge the gaps. - Aridni Shah, immunitoAI

The cost of the existing digital machines for pathology is so high that it has not been acquired by most of the healthcare institutions. - Rohit Hiwale, Morphle Digital Pathology

Everything is up for disruption because there has never been enough choice of brands available to the consumer. - Kanwaljit Singh, Fireside Ventures

The growing popularity of digital-first brands driven by a focus on specific customer needs demonstrates immense market potential. - Ravi Iyer, Flipkart

A completely new set of infrastructure layers will be created by companies to support the wide range of use cases. One big use case is that of spinning an instant live class without struggling with complex software. - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital

As ecommerce will expand, so will the need to put up quality and realistic product pictures online. In fashion commerce, it is a big part of the buyer’s purchase decision. - Ankur Mittal, Inflection Point Ventures

While ecommerce is very good, the possibility of personalisation and meaningful engagement that you have on your own [D2C] channel is great. - Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth

The twin goals of catering to a massive online shopper and the need to ensure data security will allow the ecommerce industry an opportunity to discover the next-gen, innovative payment solutions. - Rohit Taneja, Decentro

Voice commerce is expected to explode and so are deep fakes which is a big problem for voice commerce. - Bhaskar Deo, Trillbit

Digital commerce is providing new avenues and opportunities for lakhs of MSMEs, which forms a base of India's economic growth in a big way. - Vikas Gupta, Haryana government

Simplifying growth for entrepreneurs and MSMEs is one of the most pressing challenges that digitalisation can help with. This growth can directly contribute to the aim of sustained 10 percent plus growth in the Indian economy. - Amit Bansal, SOLV

More and more SMEs of our country will continue to show an increased inclination towards digitisation and tech adoption in the years to come. - Yash Raj Agarwal, GimBooks

There is a massive white space opportunity to service the commerce needs of India’s 100M+ small businesses. - Akshay Bhushan, Lightspeed

The Indian fruits and vegetable sector is valued at $100 billion, of which a staggering 96 percent is fragmented and disorganised. - Pradeep PS, Farmers Fresh Zone

Ecommerce enablement players will play a pivotal role in fuelling the burgeoning Indian e-retail market which is projected to touch $120 billion in next 4-5 years. - Chirag Taneja, GoKwik

Financial services for 4000+ small towns in India is a space that has been largely untouched due to the complex nature of the space. - Anurag Ramdasan, 3one4 Capital

We believe that India’s edtech industry is poised to reach $10 billion in size in the next 5-10 years, compared to the current market size of about $2.5 billion. - Anton Farlenkov, Winter Capital Advisors

India’s gaming industry has been growing at a CAGR of 18.6 percent and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2023. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

ALSO READ Ola Electric Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Indian banking landscape tells us that accessibility to financial services is still a lot to be caught up with. - Rohith Reji, Neokred

The new generation of investors in India has welcomed cryptocurrencies as a tool for financial freedom. - Kapil Rathi, CrossTower

The incoming fast 4G mobile rollout in the country will land successes like what's happened in China, like Taobao, Tmall, and Pinduoduo or even Tiktok creating conversational social commerce supported in India's local languages. - Kevin Wang, Ameba Capital

Standalone in India, every year we lose millions of lives because of non-availability of critical healthcare items like blood, platelet, plasma, anti-venom, vaccines, etc., in remote, rural, and semi urban areas. - Vikram Singh Meena, TechEagle

Employee wellness is a nascent, under-penetrated but rapidly growing and evolving industry in India, and technology will play a critical role in accelerating this growth. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners

One of the pressing concerns for the Indian economy today is the lack of indigenous industrial know-how and manufacturing capabilities. A healthy deeptech ecosystem is vital to solving this issue and driving structural economic change. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho

Indian investors have now realised that companies that have a big tech component can actually be focused on getting that scale before they start making a profit. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners

Indians are completely fanatic about cricket. Cricket is in their soul. It’s not only a game, but an emotion. - Chirag Leuva, 11Wickets

In fast-growing frontier economies like Bangladesh, small businesses are the primary driver of the economy. - James Fitzgerald, Valar Ventures

ALSO READ 5 ways you can reduce your digital carbon footprint

The social media landscape has permanently blurred or nearly erased the line between internal and external communication. - Adri Bruckner, What's Your Story?

There’s been a secular shift across businesses towards the subscription economy; everything ranging from retail to entertainment are offering subscriptions to reduce acquisition cost and improve customer loyalty. - Arvind Eashwar, Fleek

Think of the service or module as a product. Think of how it will evolve over time. - Rohit Chatter, Walmart Global Tech India

Collaboration is key to winning at scale, not just for your own startup, but also for the ecosystem at large. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

The strength of any security framework is proportional to the cybersecurity awareness of the people who implement it. - Rahul Sharma, LogMeIn

With digitisation comes the need for greater accountability. - Sridhar Gadhi, Quantela

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).