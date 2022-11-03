‘India presents an attractive option for investors globally’ – 15 quotes on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 24-30 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





With over 800 D2C brands in India and more than 100 million online shoppers, the business model is poised to create a $100+ billion market opportunity by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25% between 2020-2025. - Kamna Hazrati, TheYaYaCafe

Most customers outside India are now looking at India as an important manufacturing destination in their own supply chain. - Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Zetwerk

Being one of the fastest-growing economies, India is also the third-largest consumer of primary energy in the world, behind the US and China. India’s fuel energy security is at risk until the nation makes use of biofuel as an alternative fuel. - Kishan Karunakaran, Buyofuel





90% of jewellery in India is made using gold. Over 20,000 kg of toxic cyanide and mercury waste is generated for a single ring. - Vivek Ramabhadran, Aulerth





The government is doing the right thing by developing policies that will favour electric vehicle adoption. - Kaushik Burman, Gogoro India





With the exponential growth, there is a strong need to enable compliant and scalable solutions for loan disbursals, loan repayment, and KYC verification, among other things. - Akash Sinha, Cashfree Payments





In India, nearly 95% of startups and MSMEs are uninsured. - Tejas Jain, BimaKavach





Microloans as a problem have not been solved by either banks due to the high cost of lending on transactions or by NBFCs because of their unwillingness to lend far and at scale. - Anubrata Biswas, Airtel Payments Bank

Stroke is becoming more common; it is currently the fourth leading cause of mortality and the fifth leading cause of disability in India. - Devender Singh, Yashoda Hospitals

Despite homoeopathy gaining traction in India, doctors were only serving a smaller population through physical clinics. - Alok Katiyar, ﻿WeClinic





The Indian spices and seasoning category is a large and attractive market. - Mohit Burman, Dabur India





The industry-academia gap is prevalent in the Indian education system. - Piyush Nangru, Sunstone





If you see IPL, you have Nita Ambani and Preity Zinta, a lot of women who are actually very actively associated with the sport. - Keerti Singh, Hitwicket

Although there are global headwinds, India is reasonably insulated from the global crisis in a local context. - Rajeev Yadav, Fincare Small Finance Bank

India presents an attractive option for investors globally. We are likely to be the fastest-growing large economy for at least the medium term, if not longer. - Naresh Patwari, Jashvik Capital





