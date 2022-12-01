‘India possesses one of the world’s great talent pools’ – 20 quotes on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.

With the rise of digital India and a new wave of the smartphone generation, direct-to-commerce (D2C) brands have made the online shopping experience for the user more convenient. - Rishi Vasudev, G.O.A.T. Brand Labs





As of 2022, there are approximately 800 D2C brands with a market standing of $12 billion and is expected to reach $60 billion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40 percent by the end of 2027. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr





5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. - Akash M Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocomm

Gender disparity in economic participation remains significantly high and deeply embedded in our social fabric. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

There are 100 million women farmers in India, but we don't know who they are, what they're doing, and what their pain points are. - Ajaita Shah, Frontier Markets





Anganwadi has remained an integral part of Early Childhood Development (ECD) in India and Anganwadis have a major role to play in educating parents, training them, and helping the child to grow healthy. - Anita Kodgaokar, Anganwadi supervisor

By 2035, India’s urban population is projected to grow to 675 million, necessitating climate-smart cities. - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital

All that waste we produce as a country can be converted into usable gas, and India can take the lead on that. - Siddharth R Mayur, H2E Power

The Government of India’s upcoming National Cloud and Data Centre Policy envisages a significant increase in India’s capacity from the current 565 MW to over 2565 MW in the near future. - Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT





We don't want to bulldoze the industry. We want to take the standard route. We will first see the voluntary compliance and then, if the [fake reviews] menace continues to grow, we will, may be, make it mandatory in the future. - Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary

[The Rajasthan Startup Policy 2022] will encourage startups in the state, employment opportunities will increase, and investment sector will also expand. - Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister

The new guidelines on digital lending will serve to alleviate concerns around unbridled engagement of third parties, misselling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, charging of exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices. - Rohit Garg, SmartCoin Financials





Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will also play an important role in expanding India’s ecommerce sector by bringing more consumers online. - Vidit Aatrey, Meesho

The Indian startup ecosystem has already seen real success, but the best is yet to come. - Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn

In VC parlance, India’s startup ecosystem has achieved product-market fit. - Ashwin Raguraman, Bharat Innovation Fund

There is a vibrant community in the Silicon Valley that is keen on helping and supporting the tech startups in India. - Raj Singh, Z21 Ventures





Large firms and MNCs engaging with startups are catalysts for the Indian startup ecosystem to grow. These firms help our startups understand the market and customer insights both in the Indian and global context. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'The IT Story Of India'





The startup movement has reached a tipping point and startups are already mainstream. The startup energy even in India's hhoffnterland and Tier II and III towns is quite palpable. - TN Hari, ‘Winning Middle India’

Many businesses are close to saturation in our metros, but smaller towns and villages are hungry for more. - Dhruv Nath, 'Dream Founder'

India possesses one of the world’s great talent pools, with some of the world’s best technical education, and a technology sector estimated to be worth $1T by 2030. - Rahul Samat, Entrepreneur First





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (dowloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).