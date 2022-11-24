Menu
‘We are going to become the product nation’ – 20 quotes on India business opportunities

By Madanmohan Rao
November 24, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 24 2022 04:47:52 GMT+0000
‘We are going to become the product nation’ – 20 quotes on India business opportunities
From services to products, witness the business trends in India through these quotes, excerpts and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 14-20 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.

1

With the rising popularity of homegrown businesses in India, one cannot deny that today, women are changing the status quo of the traditionally male-dominated sectors.  - Richa Jaggi, Awshad

Support from the government with special Women Entrepreneurs Zones (SWEZ), like SEZs, can catalyse women’s entrepreneurship. - Suresh Raju, TiE Hyderabad

Thanks to the startup culture that has slowly emerged as a game-changer for the Indian economy, we are witnessing the country’s urban women population taking stronger positions in their respective companies. - Richa Jaggi, Awshad


Women farmers are very particular in returning the loans, since they treat it as a matter of honour if a loan recovery agent knocks at their doors. - Tarun Poddar, Foxhog Ventures

2
1354 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year


The difficulty in operating from a Tier II city like Kozhikode is the lack of networking opportunities with other startups and experts in the same industry. - Pallavi M, Gulbonda


Tier 2 & 3 cities account for nearly 50% of recognised startups In India. - Bibhu Mishra, Global Education and Leadership Foundation


The uprise of startups in India has set a new benchmark for entrepreneurship all across the world. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts Group


(For) the sheer number of people today in need of a good public transport system, we need all kinds of ride hailing services, whether it is autos, bikes, cars, electric vehicles etc. - Vidhya Shankar, Grant Thornton

India is a two-wheeler driven market, with mass purchase falling in this segment. - Mayank Mehra, SphitiCap

It is expected that in the next 3-5 years, 50% of the new two-wheelers purchased could be electric. - Mayur Misra, Corrit Electric


There is a dire need for India's EV industry to create a sustainable ecosystem. In order to do so, various services need strengthening; one such service is battery swapping. - Ashvin Chadha, Anicut Capital


With wheelchairs, elevators, specially-designed lavatories, navigation signages and reservation assistance, the venerable community can enjoy comfortable and memorable trips through tunnels and terrains. - Dinesh Kotha, ConfirmTkt

5
1779 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year


Kiwi cultivation is growing at an exponential rate every year. - Tage Rita, Naara Aaba


Owing to heightened awareness and exposure to more evolved markets, we are witnessing the rise of a new subset of nutraceutical consumers in India. - Karan Singh, ACG


The ethnic wear market is unorganised and the brands present in the space are at higher price points. - Sushruthi Krishna, Saaki


In India, art is still looked at as a luxury and not as a way of life because the field of art is not monetised. It is an unorganised industry to get to. - Suhani Dhadphale, Sangam India

A single pan-India communication is not the default anymore. Ironically, the film industry is showing the way in this regard – what was considered 'South' has become pan-India now. - Karthik Srinivasan, DesignUp 2022

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has that ability to transform the ecommerce sector not only in India, but also in the whole world because, like UPI, it will democratise or make ecommerce available to the common man and connect the 60 million or six crore small retailers all over the country. - Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister


With 1.6 million+ digitally skilled talent, India today is one of the largest destinations of highly skilled STEM talent base. - Sangeeta Gupta, Nasscom


Amidst growing concerns of a global recession, it is encouraging to see demand for hiring up in India. - Guruprasad Srinivasan, Quess Corp


Closing gaps in the educational journey of underprivileged students and moulding an upskilled workforce will go a long way towards contributing to the upliftment of the Indian economy. - Shaina Ganapathy, Embassy Group

3
1621 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Times are changing as women in tech reach new heights


Spending time in India, your eyes open up to new possibilities, you see different cultures, you see poverty, see something of everything over India. Most of all, they see a lot of love. - AB de Villiers

The foundation to build a new resilient India has already been laid. - Gautam Adani

We are going to play a significant role in technology and manufacturing – we are going to become the product nation. - Suryaprakash Konanuru, Ideaspring Capital


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

