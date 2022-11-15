Menu
‘You need to find your way into trust especially when you are a new brand’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

By Madanmohan Rao
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 03:30:56 GMT+0000
‘You need to find your way into trust especially when you are a new brand’ – 15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders
From tech to trust, witness the memorable journey of entrepreneurs and leaders in these quotes, excerpts and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 7-13 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

Electrifying transportation is a key driver of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our cities. - Dhanpal Jhaveri, EverSource


New mobility will see profound changes in the way people move. New vehicle form factors and modes of transport will transform our day-to-day lives. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

Just from a mobility perspective, there is a need for cleaner, affordable, and on time public transport. - Vidhya Shankar, Grant Thornton

Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. - Pratik Agarwal, Serentica Renewables


The healthcare ecosystem needs an innovative model that enables it to collaborate on a real-time basis to deliver health outcomes to patients across the country. - Priyadarshi Mohapatra, CureBay


As children grow, they suffer acute damage as pollutants accumulate in lungs—lung diseases, asthma, allergies, bronchitis, pneumonia, lung damage, reduced lung capacity. - Midhili Ravikumar, Warrior Moms

4
Consumers are increasingly preferring new-age natural personal products. - Manish Gupta, D2C Ecommerce


With the rise in environmental consciousness people are making more sustainable choices, and this includes dietary choices. This is reflected in the rise in the number of flexitarians all over the world. - Sohil Wazir, Blue Tribe Foods


Very few brands managed to get taste, form factor and healthy ingredients right at the same time. - Karteek Pulapaka, Java Capital

While seeking mentorship from our trusted individuals is one part, it is equally important to find mentees to whom we can offer the same support and guidance. - Puja Gupta, Benori Knowledge

Organisations need to become aware of unconscious biases, acknowledge and address them. In addition, setting goals and tracking outcomes will lead to faster progress. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro R&D


With 35% of the global population and over 150 million small businesses, the Asia region hosts a very large proportion of the world’s marginalised consumers and small businesses. - Ganesh Rengaswamy, Quona

2
The entire business industry has become highly volatile in which speed is a key factor and the first one to convert this opportunity naturally becomes a leader in the market. - Jothish Kumar, Luker India


Customers now want proactive service, individualised interactions, and a seamless digital experience across every touchpoint. Therefore, brands have to integrate a variety of new-age content in their content strategy to cater to changing customer behaviour. - Narinder Mahaja, ODN digital services


You need to find your way into trust especially when you are a new brand. - Gaurav Dadhich, Razorpay


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

