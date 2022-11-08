‘Entrepreneurship is more than starting companies; it’s empowerment’ – 20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 03:31:32 GMT+0000
- +0
- +0
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 31 – November 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
It’s always good to be passionate about your idea, product, or service. But you need to validate whether it really solves a problem. - Doris Kiendl, FH JOANNEUM University of Applied Sciences
As soon as you have the first reference market, you’ve taken a big step towards eventual success. - Bastian Rüther, Carbomed Medical Solutions
It is not enough to innovate internally. You need external partners to create compelling services for your customers. - Tero Ojanperä and Timo O Vuori, 'Platform Strategy'
I realised you need to spend at least 60 percent of your design time to understand the problem you are trying to solve. Only then would you be able to understand the challenges, pain points, motivations, frustrations, and behaviours of users. - Prasadd Bartakke, YUJ Designs
Even when there are struggles that may stress you out or distract you, the journey is actually just as important as the end goal or ambition. - Jan Karlsson, FreyZein
The most important form of compensation is a feeling of appreciation, of being welcome, of being more than a resource. - Martin Mössler, Science Park Graz
By removing nonsensical policy impediments, you will get the best out of your people. - Phillipa Hay, Royal Australian Navy
Promoting an equal opportunity policy in the workplace would foster a culture of support and drive innovative, fresh perspectives in every function. - Sumathi Bhaskaran, Lowe’s India
Changemakers must incorporate the key aspects of collective accountability for integrity, socio-ecological practices, and a stance on learning. - Heera Lal and Akshita Rajpal
You have to ensure that you are not cutting any corners on any compliances because otherwise, before the listing process, you will end up spending a lot more time. - Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh, Tracxn
It is critical to map the due diligence process and to focus on the exit planning and having a real transition plan leading up to the M&A process. - Rajesh Sivaswamy, King Stubb and Kasiva
Many brands nowadays prefer vendors that follow sustainability measures and have been audited for the same. - Vinay Thadani, Vishal Fabrics
Solar is now much cheaper and cleaner than digging up and burning old dinosaur bones. - Chris Sacca, Lowercarbon
We feel sanitation to be an economic opportunity, where we can create several livelihoods, business, economic, societal, and social values. - Venugopal Gupta, The Toilet Board Coalition
Everyone should have a chance to take charge of their financial lives in the same way that wealthier and financially savvier people do. - Caesar Sengupta, Arta Finance
There is a lot of focus on protein-rich diets, and while we agree, we also believe a balanced diet approach is the best. - Anchal Abrol, Snaqary
[Year in Review] Meet these Indian women who used social media to drive change and social impact
A strong vision supported by the right environment can accelerate the growth journey for any startup. - Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7
Irrespective of whether you define it or not, you are going to bring culture into your startup. - TN Hari, Artha School of Entrepreneurship
Corporate-startup partnerships are successful if there’s someone who can speak both languages, bridge both worlds, and if there are processes that facilitate the collaboration. - Sebastian Jagsch, AVL
Entrepreneurship is more than starting companies; it’s empowerment. - Lisa-Marie Fassl, Female Founders
YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).
Edited by Suman Singh
- +0
- +0