‘Entrepreneurship is more than starting companies; it’s empowerment’ – 20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 31 – November 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1456 people loved this story [Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year





It’s always good to be passionate about your idea, product, or service. But you need to validate whether it really solves a problem. - Doris Kiendl, FH JOANNEUM University of Applied Sciences

As soon as you have the first reference market, you’ve taken a big step towards eventual success. - Bastian Rüther, Carbomed Medical Solutions

It is not enough to innovate internally. You need external partners to create compelling services for your customers. - Tero Ojanperä and Timo O Vuori, 'Platform Strategy'





I realised you need to spend at least 60 percent of your design time to understand the problem you are trying to solve. Only then would you be able to understand the challenges, pain points, motivations, frustrations, and behaviours of users. - Prasadd Bartakke, YUJ Designs





Even when there are struggles that may stress you out or distract you, the journey is actually just as important as the end goal or ambition. - Jan Karlsson, FreyZein





The most important form of compensation is a feeling of appreciation, of being welcome, of being more than a resource. - Martin Mössler, Science Park Graz

By removing nonsensical policy impediments, you will get the best out of your people. - Phillipa Hay, Royal Australian Navy

Promoting an equal opportunity policy in the workplace would foster a culture of support and drive innovative, fresh perspectives in every function. - Sumathi Bhaskaran, Lowe’s India





Changemakers must incorporate the key aspects of collective accountability for integrity, socio-ecological practices, and a stance on learning. - Heera Lal and Akshita Rajpal

1072 people loved this story [Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year





You have to ensure that you are not cutting any corners on any compliances because otherwise, before the listing process, you will end up spending a lot more time. - Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh, Tracxn





It is critical to map the due diligence process and to focus on the exit planning and having a real transition plan leading up to the M&A process. - Rajesh Sivaswamy, King Stubb and Kasiva





Many brands nowadays prefer vendors that follow sustainability measures and have been audited for the same. - Vinay Thadani, Vishal Fabrics

Solar is now much cheaper and cleaner than digging up and burning old dinosaur bones. - Chris Sacca, Lowercarbon

We feel sanitation to be an economic opportunity, where we can create several livelihoods, business, economic, societal, and social values. - Venugopal Gupta, The Toilet Board Coalition





Everyone should have a chance to take charge of their financial lives in the same way that wealthier and financially savvier people do. - Caesar Sengupta, Arta Finance





There is a lot of focus on protein-rich diets, and while we agree, we also believe a balanced diet approach is the best. - Anchal Abrol, Snaqary

1547 people loved this story [Year in Review] Meet these Indian women who used social media to drive change and social impact





A strong vision supported by the right environment can accelerate the growth journey for any startup. - Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7

Irrespective of whether you define it or not, you are going to bring culture into your startup. - TN Hari, Artha School of Entrepreneurship

Corporate-startup partnerships are successful if there’s someone who can speak both languages, bridge both worlds, and if there are processes that facilitate the collaboration. - Sebastian Jagsch, AVL





Entrepreneurship is more than starting companies; it’s empowerment. - Lisa-Marie Fassl, Female Founders





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).