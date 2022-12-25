Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Longing and belonging—the Museum of Goa celebrates and honours artistic creativity of the Goan diaspora

By Madanmohan Rao
December 25, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 25 2022 03:31:31 GMT+0000
Longing and belonging—the Museum of Goa celebrates and honours artistic creativity of the Goan diaspora
In a three-part photo-essay series, we feature creative highlights from this outstanding museum in Goa and its recent ‘0832’ art exhibition. Enjoy!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 670 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


The Museum of Goa recently hosted a month-long exhibition aptly titled 0832, which is the telecom dial code for Goa. It embodies and celebrates the creative spirit of the Goan diaspora, who have thrived for centuries in a number of regions of the world.

0

The Museum of Goa was founded in 2015 by Dr Subodh Kerkar, who is also co-founder of the Goa Affordable Art Festival (GAAF). See our earlier interview with Dr Kerkar and GAAF coverage here. Goa is also home to the Serendipity Ars Festival; see our photo essays on the 2022 and 2019 editions here.


This month, the museum also hosted the children’s art exhibition, A World Of My Own. Around 300 students of ages 6-16 years, from schools all over Goa, showcased their creativity and imagination with paintings and clay modelling. The selected themes were folk tales, superhero, and tiny adventures.


The Children's Art Studio at the Museum of Goa believes that art plays an essential role in the holistic growth of children. “It is through art that children find joy, freedom and fulfilment. Every child is an artist and it is society's responsibility to ensure that they remain artists,” according to Tarushee Mehra, project coordinator.

20
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Top ten changemakers of the year

The 0832 exhibition was curated by Wendy Amanda Coutinho. The curatorial team also included Subodh Kerkar, Viraj Naik, Sonia Rodrigues Sabharwal, Shripad Gurav, Sagar Naik Mule, and Siddharth Kerkar.

“Art, for me, is a way of life. It teaches me to live more deeply and meaningfully,” exhibition curator Wendy Amanda Coutinho explains, in a chat with YourStory.

Wendy is an independent curator and art writer, and has worked with galleries in India and UAE. A former advertising professional, she is an alumnus of Sir JJ College of Art and Sir Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai.

Wendy Amanda Coutinho

Wendy Amanda Coutinho

ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year

“By peering deeper into the visible, we are able to understand what we primarily miss at first glance.  Additionally, by looking beyond the visible, we uncover the essence of all that we encounter. Art enables and sustains this ability,” Wendy describes.

The history of the Goan diaspora has been embodied in the narratives of globalisation and transnational movements. Diaspora identities are constantly reproducing themselves through transformation, dissolution and rediscovery.

“Since the exhibition is inspired and influenced by the Goan diaspora, it was only fitting to select artists who understood what it is to oscillate between the dichotomies of belonging and longing,” she adds.

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review] Meet these Indian women who used social media to drive change and social impact

Meetings were held with selected artists to discuss their interpretations of the curatorial theme. “Watching all the artworks and visions align while we set up the exhibition was just exhilarating,” Wendy recalls.

 “The audiences that I interacted with at the exhibition were overwhelmed with emotion because it was their story too,” she adds. The artworks are priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“Being from Goa, you either are in the diaspora or know a family member, friend, or neighbour who is part of the diaspora. You have heard tales of belonging and longing for home in several ways. All that this exhibition did was hold an acknowledging mirror to its intended audience,” Wendy says.

3

The aim of the exhibition was also to introduce young ones to an older, more formal way of life, especially that of the diaspora.

“Within another generation or two, or maybe three, the Goan identity in the diaspora may start to dwindle and disintegrate,” Wendy cautions.

This is especially the case of children born of biracial marriages, who find it difficult to navigate their mixed identity. “Through this exhibition, we're also starting important conversations around identity and a way of finding it,” she adds.

1
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year

In this photo essay, we feature highlights from the 0832 exhibition as well as other displayed works in the museum and its garden area. The trendy café also invites immersion and discussion among visitors to the museum.


“A curator is a visual storyteller. Through your curatorial discourse, you have to make sure that a story is worth telling - that's where the success lies,” Wendy affirms.

She signs off: “So, if a story sticks with the audience and resonates with them, you win!”

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

4
5
6
7
7b
8
9
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the festival venues.)


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

YouTube's Courses to offer structured learning on the platform

Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for type certification and pilot training

How Aer Media is tapping into the Rs 2,200 Cr influencer marketing segment

Daily Capsule
Inside India’s first online auction house
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Understanding the SaaS playbook with Rocketlane

Top technology trends that will shape cold supply chain logistics in 2023

Inside India’s first online auction house

Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for type certification and pilot training

Gifting Startup Winni to add 150 retail outlets in 3 months

With 8-9% growth, it will take 20 years for India to become a developed nation: Former RBI chief