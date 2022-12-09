Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 03:24:58 GMT+0000
‘Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change
From aspiration to attitude, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and gamechangers in these quotes, excerpts and stories!
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 28 - December 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] 10 inspiring stories of people who made the world a better place

Learning from failure helps experimentation with more confidence. - Manjunath Honnapura, Beyond Forms and Plain

One must celebrate failure since it will lead to you the things that succeed. Failures help you learn and make you work harder and better next time. - Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, Chicnutrix

Mistakes are a source of learning, but artists should also let the artwork take its own shape and not be very rigid or conscious about the end result. - Adithyaa Sadashiv, Shapes and Forms


We make mistakes but no failures. Every theme experimented by an artist is a new learning opportunity. - Bharathi Senthilvelan, Reminiscenses


Do not seek only awards or appreciation, and do not be dejected when you are not able to create on the canvas what you had imagined. - Preeti Prasuna, Aakriti Art Goup

4

A no is not a no forever, people change their minds. - Aamna Khan, Binks


Discrimination does not stand a chance in front of perseverance and passion. - Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails

Any act of courage has four “stops”—fear, values, action and change. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

The only way to end poverty and the menace of making unfair choices, is to educate a generation of young girls and break the cycle. - Anoushka Adya, Di-Mentions Studio


Financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country. - Shilpa Shetty Kundra


Nobody really thinks it is important to talk openly about sexual and reproductive health, gender, sexuality, contraception, relationships, etc. - Priyal Agrawal, StandWeSpeak

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results

A disabled child has a different kind of disadvantage as compared to a child from a low income family or one from a shelter home. - Deepti Natarajan Iyer, The Bodhi Tree

We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one. - Jacques-Yves Cousteau

There’s something to learn from everyone. - MayKao Hang, St. Thomas College of Health


Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

We Founder Circle launches two angel funds

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition

We’re embracing technologies on all fronts to accelerate the growth of healthtech and insurtech in India: Ravi Ranjan of Pazcare

Contexto is like Wordle with never-ending guess work, but the reward feels good

Cracking the code on dealing with cigarette waste

Shooting for the stars: How Pixxel is looking to make its mark in Indian space history

Pixxel’s path to making space history