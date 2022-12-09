‘Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 28 - December 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Learning from failure helps experimentation with more confidence. - Manjunath Honnapura, Beyond Forms and Plain

One must celebrate failure since it will lead to you the things that succeed. Failures help you learn and make you work harder and better next time. - Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, Chicnutrix

Mistakes are a source of learning, but artists should also let the artwork take its own shape and not be very rigid or conscious about the end result. - Adithyaa Sadashiv, Shapes and Forms





We make mistakes but no failures. Every theme experimented by an artist is a new learning opportunity. - Bharathi Senthilvelan, Reminiscenses





Do not seek only awards or appreciation, and do not be dejected when you are not able to create on the canvas what you had imagined. - Preeti Prasuna, Aakriti Art Goup

A no is not a no forever, people change their minds. - Aamna Khan, Binks





Discrimination does not stand a chance in front of perseverance and passion. - Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails

Any act of courage has four “stops”—fear, values, action and change. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

The only way to end poverty and the menace of making unfair choices, is to educate a generation of young girls and break the cycle. - Anoushka Adya, Di-Mentions Studio





Financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for the woman, her family, and the country. - Shilpa Shetty Kundra





Nobody really thinks it is important to talk openly about sexual and reproductive health, gender, sexuality, contraception, relationships, etc. - Priyal Agrawal, StandWeSpeak

A disabled child has a different kind of disadvantage as compared to a child from a low income family or one from a shelter home. - Deepti Natarajan Iyer, The Bodhi Tree

We forget that the water cycle and the life cycle are one. - Jacques-Yves Cousteau

There’s something to learn from everyone. - MayKao Hang, St. Thomas College of Health





Self-awareness is the foundation of authenticity. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'





