Antler raises $285M to support growth-stage startups

Venture capital firm ﻿Antler﻿ has raised $285 million for its Antler Elevate fund to support growth-stage startups.

Antler Elevate will participate in Series A funding and beyond to provide scale-up capital for companies having a good product-market fit and demonstrating compounding growth. Some of these companies were supported in Antler’s early-stage funds, which cover 20+ ecosystems, the VC fund said in a blog post.

The Antler Elevate fund has already invested more than $70 million in 30+ companies, it stated.

"Antler Elevate is a natural progression for Antler as our portfolio expands. It enables us to offer continued support throughout the growth journey of exciting companies globally, extending our support beyond the Seed stage up to Series C," said Martell Hardenberg, Partner at Antler. "Fast-growing businesses require significant capital, and having a committed partner like Antler is instrumental in financing their ongoing growth."

"To do this, we are leveraging Antler’s 25-office localised footprint and data-driven knowledge base to source investment opportunities at scale,” he added.

Founded in 2017, Antler is a global early-stage venture capital firm with a presence in 17 geographies.

It has seeded and invested in more than 750 startups across a wide range of industries and technologies, with the goal of backing more than 6,000 companies by 2030.

In January 2022, the India arm of the global early-stage venture capital firm selected 19 student entrepreneurs as part of its inaugural Antler India Fellowship cohort.

“Pairing our proprietary day zero residency model with unique investing and operating insights, we believe the introduction of our multi-stage platform gives our portfolio companies further advantage across major technology ecosystems,” added Teddy Himler, Partner at Antler.