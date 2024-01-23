Republic day getaways: 5 destinations for the long weekend

Just into the first month of 2024, and already January's dragging you down like a rogue New Year's resolution? You're not alone, buddy!

Forget work woes, and swap your to-do list for thrilling itineraries for the Republic Day long weekend beckons, a golden chance to shed your urban humdrum and chase adventure!

But worried about planning a quick getaway with limited time? Don’t fret; we’ve got you covered with some easy escapes. Let's explore!

Amritara Chandra Mahal Haveli, Uttar Pradesh

Nestled in Paharsar village, just 25 kilometres from Bharatpur, Amritara Chandra Mahal Haveli boasts a rich history dating back to the 1840s. Showcasing Persian architecture, this haveli exudes timeless charm.

The well-maintained accommodations seamlessly blend modern amenities with a heritage ambience. For an indulgent experience, we recommend booking the Royal Suite with Terrace, featuring a luxurious Jacuzzi. Despite the off-season, explore the nearby Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary to marvel at diverse bird species. Additionally, the resort offers tractor rides, camel cart excursions, and village walks, providing glimpses of rural life.

Halebidu and Somnathapura, Karnataka

A recent addition to the 'The Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas' of UNESCO's 2023 World Heritage list, the shrines in Beluru and Halebidu in the Hassan district, and Somnathapura in the Mysuru district of Karnataka are archaeological splendours.

The Hoysalas, ruling the Deccan plateau from the 11th to the 14th century, developed a distinctive architectural style showcased in this temple ensemble. A fusion of Nagara and Dravidian styles, these temples, crafted from deep grey soapstone, radiate intricate detailing on a low platform. Opt for a boutique stay at Hoysala Village Resort or Dwarasamudra Resorts.

Auli, Uttarakhand

For those seeking fun and excitement, Auli in Uttarakhand is an ideal destination. Nestled at an elevation ranging from 2,500 meters to 3,050 meters above sea level, the snow-covered slopes of Auli Bugyal transform into a snowy paradise in January, inviting winter sports enthusiasts. Capture breathtaking views of the Himalayan giants such as Nanda Devi, Kamet, and Chaukhamba as you explore attractions like Trishul Peak, Chenab Lake, Kwani Bugyal, Joshimath, and Rudraprayag.

If adventure sports aren't your preference, purchase a round-trip gondola ticket for a panoramic view of the snow peaks, or, weather permitting, indulge in some winter hiking towards Kuari Pass. Auli, with its snowfall and skiing opportunities, promises a memorable winter escapade.

Munnar-Alleppey, Kerala

For a delightful blend of hill and beach experiences, consider planning your vacation in Kerala. Craft a three-day itinerary covering Munnar, the serene hill station, and Alleppey, the captivating beach destination.

Set aside a day to immerse yourself in the unique experience of cruising the backwaters of Kerala aboard a traditional houseboat. This one-of-a-kind journey offers picturesque views and tranquility. You can also indulge in the backwater adventure, explore the lush tea estates in Munnar, visit the scenic Mattupetty Dam, and admire the Alappuzha Lighthouse.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Bengalis’ favourite weekend getaway from the ‘DiPuDa’ (Digha, Puri, and Darjeeling itself) circle, Darjeeling, the "Queen of the Hills," has been enchanting visitors for centuries. This quaint hill station in West Bengal, renowned for its lush greenery, rolling tea estates, and serene Buddhist monasteries, offers a welcome respite from the bustle of urban life.

January presents an opportune moment to escape the winter chill and experience Darjeeling in its prime. The iconic Tiger Hill, accessible by foot or by car, promises a breathtaking spectacle of the sun's ascent, painting the snow-capped peaks in golden hues. A ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, meanders through picturesque landscapes, offering a unique perspective of the region's natural beauty. Remember, Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan matching steps to Kasto Mazza? Yes, Darjeeling it was!

For those seeking cultural immersion, the numerous Buddhist monasteries, with their tranquil ambience and rich heritage, provide a space for introspection and inner peace. The aroma of Darjeeling tea, renowned for its unique flavour, permeates the air, inviting indulgence and relaxation.

Darjeeling is more than just a collection of sights. It is a sanctuary for the soul, a place to reconnect with nature and to rediscover oneself. It is a destination that transcends the mundane, offering a space for rejuvenation and inspiration.

More than just destinations, these weekend getaways are invitations to create memories that will last a lifetime. So grab your camera, your loved ones, and a healthy dose of wanderlust, and get ready to embark on a journey that will nourish your soul, recharge your batteries, and leave you grinning from ear to ear.