Startups emerging from a country are a sign of a healthy economy. PitchBook has unveiled the Top 50 startup hubs, and from this list, we have identified the 10 global cities that stand out as hotbeds for startup activity. Let's take a closer look at what makes these cities the top choices for ambitious entrepreneurs and innovative startups! Curious to know which 3 Indian cities made it into the list? Keep reading to find out!

Top 10 global startup cities

San Francisco

First on the list is San Francisco also known as the home the "Silicon Valley" received a development score of 89.50 and a fundraising value of $340.3 billion. This city has given birth to many renowned startups such as AI pioneer OpenAI, Uber, Reddit, Dropbox, Slack, Airbnb, Stripe, etc. San Francisco is a city buzzing with innovation, thanks to its top-notch venture capital firms making it easy for startups with groundbreaking ideas to secure funding easily.

New York

New York, known as the "Big Apple," is a thriving startup hub in industries like tech, finance, fashion, and media. It is home to flourishing companies such as IBM, WeWork, JPMorgan Chase, OpenSea, etc. With its diverse talent pool, access to capital, and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, New York offers endless opportunities for growth and success.

Beijing

Beijing, the capital of China, has become a significant player in the global startup stage. This is thanks to its booming economy and immense government support for innovation. In fact, Beijing is known as one of the top startup ecosystems in Asia, especially for tech-based firms. Notable examples include EV developer DeepWay, unicorn company ByteDance, and autonomous driving startup WeRide. Startups in Beijing benefit from the city's vibrant entrepreneurial culture and its strategic location at the centre of Asia.

Shanghai

Shanghai is a dynamic city that is a major player in China's startup scene, attracting entrepreneurs worldwide. With its modern infrastructure, supportive government policies, and access to international markets, Shanghai offers abundant opportunities for startups seeking to scale and expand globally.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, often called the "Entertainment Capital of the World," is home to a thriving startup ecosystem that spans entertainment, tech, and e-commerce industries. With its sunny weather, laid-back lifestyle, and proximity to Silicon Valley, Los Angeles has become a magnet for creative minds and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Boston

Boston is renowned for its prestigious universities and cutting-edge research institutions, making it a top choice for startups in the biotech, healthcare, and education sectors. Entrepreneurs in Boston benefit from the city's strong academic network, venture capital community, and supportive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

London

London, the financial capital of Europe, is a melting pot of cultures and ideas that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation. With its world-class talent pool, access to global markets, and diverse startup community, London is a prime destination for entrepreneurs looking to launch and grow their businesses.

Shenzhen

Shenzhen is a bustling metropolis in southeastern China and is a leading tech hub, specialising in hardware manufacturing, electronics, and robotics. Startups in Shenzhen benefit from the city's rapid pace of innovation, low business costs, and proximity to global supply chains, making it an ideal location for hardware startups and tech entrepreneurs.

Seoul

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is a vibrant city that harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, making it an ideal environment for startups to flourish. With its advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and supportive government initiatives, Seoul provides abundant opportunities for startups in the gaming, e-commerce, and fintech sectors.

Tokyo

Tokyo, the bustling capital of Japan, is a vibrant city known for its rich history, culture, and technological innovation. Startups in Tokyo benefit from the city's world-class talent pool, strong research and development capabilities, and access to global markets making it a top choice for entrepreneurs who want to tap into Japan's thriving startup ecosystem.

Special Mention

In PitchBook's 2024 report, 3 Indian cities were mentioned namely Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram. They had a development score of 42.2, 41.1 and 34.9 respectively. The financial capital of India, Mumbai ranked at the 32nd position with a fundraising value of $9.0 billion. On the other hand, Bangalore, the city also popularly known as Silicon Valley of India stood at 34th rank with a $6.4 billion fundraising value. Subsequently, Gurugram was listed at 48th place with a staggering fundraising value of $183 billion.