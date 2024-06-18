Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (June 18, 2024)

Funding

GreyLabs raises over $1.5M in seed round

Speech analytics platform GreyLabs AI has raised over $1.5 million in seed capital in a round led by Matrix Partners India.

The round included participation from angel investors including Vasant Sridhar (Founder of OfBusiness), Narasimha Reddy (Founder of MoEngage), Nitin Gupta (Founder of Uni Cards), and Anil Goteti (Founder of Scapia Cards), among others.

GreyLabs has developed a speech-to-text engine, which uses large language models to generate insights from unstructured data, particularly from speech data generated in call centres and email communications, specifically coded for the BFSI sector. The model also allows users to precisely identify lead generations and cross-selling opportunities within calls.

Aman Goel and Harshita Srivastava founded GreyLabs AI in 2023. They were later joined by Debabrata Basak, Raj Sanghavi, Shivam Gupta, and Shreyas Patel; they previously co-founded Cogno AI, later acquired by Exotel.

Landeed bags strategic financing from Paradigm Shift VC

Proptech startup Landeed has received a funding of an undisclosed amount in a strategic financing round from Paradigm Shift VC.

Landeed, a platform for property title searches, had raised $8.3 million in a seed round in January from Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.

“We will use this additional firepower to expand our consumer-side offerings and scale our engineering team. Expect to see several new initiatives being accelerated in the coming two quarters as we aggressively double down on our fast-growing business lines and geographic expansion," said Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed.

The company had launched an AI Property Analyser, which allows property owners, agents, developers, and legal advisors to access the complete ownership history of properties—from the initial owner to the most recent—including any transactions or loans against the property.

The platform, which boasts over five million downloads, makes it easier and faster to obtain essential land documents for a nominal fee, it said in a statement. It also provides multiple data points on a single screen, including guideline values and encumbrance certificates, which confirm that a property is free from monetary or legal disputes.

Swiggy Instamart to now deliver Hamleys Toys

IPO-bound Swiggy's quick commerce vertical Instamart has partnered with Hamleys through which Swiggy will be able to deliver a range of Hamleys toys in just 10 minutes.

Swiggy reported 300X growth in orders on the platform since it launched toys as a category on Instamart earlier this year. The collaboration with Hamleys, which would be operational across all metros, would allow Swiggy to onboard premium quality toys on its platform.

This follows the launch of another premium offering by Swiggy, Handpicked, a high-end quick commerce grocery vertical which features gourmet options and locally sourced products. This includes homemade paneer, freshly baked breads, and cookies from local players including Iyengar’s and Brik Oven. It also offers niche items such as spices for global cuisines and oriental sauces.

