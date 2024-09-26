Techsparks 2024: Meet the innovators exhibiting at India’s top startup tech event

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 805 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised for the past 15 years by YourStory. In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks in Bengaluru.

Also Read From FinTechs to EVs: 15 trailblazing Indian startups of 2023

See our earlier exhibitor showcases from TechSparks in 2023, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016. Also check out our quotes compilations from the TechSparks editions in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014.

TechSparks 2024 brings together founders from 14 unicorn startups under one roof. This includes Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Ronnie Screwvala (upGrad), Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), Naveen Tewari (InMobi), and Amrit Acharya (Zetwerk).

With the theme Building Bharat: 3.0, the conference on India’s rise towards global tech leadership aptly begins with a keynote by ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath. Other spacetech startup sessions feature Sanjay Nekkanti, Founder and CEO of Dhruva Space.

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

The diverse exhibitor lineup this year features BookWater, KrispCall, BlueAltair, Akshayakalpa, Anydone, Maruti Suzuki accelerator, Purple Quarter, Okta, OVHcloud, Tracxn, Builder.ai, Hakki, Trocco, DeepCall, PhonePe, Zinterview.ai, Indiqube, Findy, and EvoluteIQ. International exhibitors include Japan’s JETRO and the SusHI Tech Tokyo conference.

A galaxy of founders kicks off Day One, such as Rahul Chari (PhonePe), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Mabel Chacko (Open Financial Technologies), Sharad Sanghi (Neysa Network), and Subbu Iyer (Giggr Technologies).

Check out our profiles of the Tech50 startups of 2021 and Tech30 startups over the years: 2023, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

Also Read 10 stories of women who won our hearts

The creative capacity of India’s startup ecosystem has caught the attention of global firms who have launched accelerator programmes for open innovation. Promising developments are shared by speakers like Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer and Head of Digital Enterprise at Maruti Suzuki.

Insights on the investor potential of India are provided by 3one4 Capital, LetsVenture, Stellaris Ventures Partners, Chiratae Ventures, and Unicorn India Ventures.

Trends in regional innovation will be elaborated in panels and fireside chats featuring T-Hub and iStart Rajasthan. The vast potential of fintech for India’s booming and diverse population will be mapped out by BharatPe and Kiwi, while global scale opportunities for Indian startups will be charted by Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TechSparks 2024.)