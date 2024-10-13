Divine design: Community and creativity on spectacular display at Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 810 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Durga Puja is celebrated with devotion and pomp by Bengali communities across the country and overseas, with the most spectacular celebrations held in Kolkata.

Neighbourhoods across the city hold community celebrations at pandals with idols of Durga, Ganesha, Kartikeya, Lakshmi and Saraswati. See also my photo essays on celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi (Bengaluru), Vesak (Colombo), Onam pookalam (Bengaluru), Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival (Singapore), and Diwali rangoli (Bengaluru).

The neighbourhood activities include community prayers and cultural programmes that encourage creativity and bonding. For five days, there are also much larger art installations by craftsmen and artisans that are funded by corporates and community support.

These spectacular installations bring out excellence in art and design that rival other major art events in the world. See for example my photo essays on the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (India), Bangkok Biennale (Thailand), Print Biennale (India), and Aichi Triennale (Japan).

The art installations also convey strong messages about environmental sustainability, preservation of local traditions, social change, and political reform. They provoke and stimulate audiences to pause and think about the larger themes of our times and act on these crucial issues.

In this two-part photo essay, we showcase some of the community pandals of Barisha; FD Block, GD Block, and BK Block of Salt Lake; Ekdalia; Ahiritola Sarbojonin; Bag Bazaar; Kumortuli; Singhi Park; Hindustan Park; Bosepukur Mondirtala and Talbagan; Barisha Club; and Vivekananda Sangha.

Compared to my last visit to the Kolkata pandals during Durga Puja ten years ago, what has notably increased is the brilliant lighting of the city during the festivities, with pillars, roadside poles, trees, and seemingly every leaf colourfully lit up. Business support through pandal funding and giant billboards has increased significantly.

The street foods are a delight, and the sight of crowds from all walks of life decked up in new clothes as part of the festive celebrations is a joy to behold. From the giant pandals to the smaller community idols, there is space and expression around the clock for everyone.

In Part II of our photo essay, we will feature insights from educationist Bidyut Majumder, Deputy Director at JIS Group. He was one of the judges for the pandal competitions and curated the selection of pandals featured in this photo essay.

Though there are an estimated three million annual visitors to the pandals—which means long queues for over an hour in heat and humidity at many of the venues—the experience even amidst packed crowds is not unpleasant or unruly. Viewers must 'earn' the right to experience the creativity of the installations, and the impact at the end of each visit is one of respect, awe, and devotion, often bringing tears of gratitude to the eyes.

With the participation of grassroots talent and creative experts, Durga Puja in Kolkata is not just a religious observance but a cultural and artistic movement. From the bustling crowds thronging the large pandals to the intimacy of community gatherings, there is something for all segments of society that must be experienced by visitors from across India and overseas.

Subho Bijoya!

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location in Kolkata.)