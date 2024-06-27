Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma to float IPO on July 3

The initial share sale will conclude on July 5 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Press Trust of India8910 Stories
Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma to float IPO on July 3

Thursday June 27, 2024 , 2 min Read

Bain Capital-backed ﻿Emcure Pharmaceuticals﻿ is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 3.

The initial share sale will conclude on July 5 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 2, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Satish Mehta and investor BC Investments IV Ltd, an affiliate of US-based private equity major Bain Capital.

Currently, Satish Mehta holds a 41.85% stake in the company and BC Investments owns a 13.07% stake.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

The Pune-based firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas.

Earlier this month, the company received Sebi's go-ahead to float the initial share sale. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 10.

  • Just In
  • IPO 2024
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Bain Capital