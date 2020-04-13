Avengers Assemble: India Inc unites against COVID-19

Who doesn't like superheroes? They are strong, smart, noble, and for the most part – good. And while you may not have a Captain America or an Iron Man, or a Bruce Wayne or a Wonder Woman patrolling the streets, we do see regular mortals taking a stand and fighting for the good.





Right now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we have had the fortune of seeing quite a few superheroes amidst us. From doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 to corporates, startups, academic institutions, and governments coming together to support this fight through various means – this is clearly one of the biggest battles we have ever seen.





Last week, we discovered many startups that are innovating and working towards eliminating coronavirus through various means. Startups like Coeo Labs, Cradlewise, AmpliGene, and Mylab are building for the frontline workers. Many others – startups and corporates across sectors – are joining the fight in other ways, including Swiggy, Ninjacart, Flipkart, Acko General, Google, PepsiCo, Bacardi, and more.





You can join this fight too. Remember to wash your hands, and stay home.





Image courtesy: Shutterstock

A group of VCs have come out with certain guidelines, which are useful for startup founders to internally restructure their business to survive the impact of coronavirus.





Abhinav Jindal, Founder & CEO, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages Llp

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP launched two beer brands - Bee Young and Yavira - in September 2019. It has already sold over 1,50,000 cases in just six months.





This book on bicycle empire and motorcycle powerhouse Hero Group shares a wealth of stories and business principles on how to succeed in a tough, competitive world.





As hygiene becomes more important in a post-coronavirus world, cleantech startup OxyGarden is building air sanitisers to improve your indoor air quality.





Udaan Founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar (L-R)

Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, talks about how the startup is dealing with supply and delivery challenges during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.





A Blind Network Survey states 56.4 employees across biggies like Facebook, Google, and Apple are facing anxiety and loneliness

The combined consequences of stress, fear, work pressures, and other strong emotions, along with the demands of home and family life, are taking a toll on mental health.





Oregon-based sextech entrepreneur Lora DiCarlo ventured into the wellness-tech space with Osé, a micro-robotic, hands-free pleasure device designed to mimic the human touch.





Dr. Pooja Rao, Co-founder Qure.AI

Mumbai-based Qure.ai’s solutions use AI to automatically interpret radiology scans, enabling faster diagnosis and speed of treatment in critical moments of care.





Co-Founders of Urban Company

To help its service partners cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown, Gurugram-based Urban Company has rolled out multiple programmes and initiatives.





Quote of the Day





"We are foreseeing times that would divide human history into two eras - the world before the COVID-19 outbreak and one that survived it."





- Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!