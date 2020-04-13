Avengers Assemble: India Inc unites against COVID-19

From doctors, nurses, fighting the COVID-19 to corporates, startups, academic institutions, and governments are also coming together to support this fight.

By Team YS
13th Apr 2020
Who doesn't like superheroes? They are strong, smart, noble, and for the most part – good. And while you may not have a Captain America or an Iron Man, or a Bruce Wayne or a Wonder Woman patrolling the streets, we do see regular mortals taking a stand and fighting for the good.


Right now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we have had the fortune of seeing quite a few superheroes amidst us. From doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 to corporates, startups, academic institutions, and governments coming together to support this fight through various means – this is clearly one of the biggest battles we have ever seen.


Last week, we discovered many startups that are innovating and working towards eliminating coronavirus through various means. Startups like Coeo LabsCradlewiseAmpliGene, and Mylab are building for the frontline workers. Many others – startups and corporates across sectors – are joining the fight in other ways, including SwiggyNinjacartFlipkartAcko GeneralGooglePepsiCoBacardi, and more.


You can join this fight too. Remember to wash your hands, and stay home.


Coronavirus

How founders can emerge stronger during coronavirus

corona-vc-advice

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

A group of VCs have come out with certain guidelines, which are useful for startup founders to internally restructure their business to survive the impact of coronavirus.


Brewing Rs 25 Cr turnover in just 6 months

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages Llp

Abhinav Jindal, Founder & CEO, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages Llp

Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP launched two beer brands - Bee Young and Yavira - in September 2019. It has already sold over 1,50,000 cases in just six months.


The refugee-entrepreneurs behind Hero Group

hero

This book on bicycle empire and motorcycle powerhouse Hero Group shares a wealth of stories and business principles on how to succeed in a tough, competitive world.


The startup making sanitisers to purify your air

OxyGarden

As hygiene becomes more important in a post-coronavirus world, cleantech startup OxyGarden is building air sanitisers to improve your indoor air quality.


How Udaan is tackling delivery challenges

Udaan

Udaan Founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar (L-R)

Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, talks about how the startup is dealing with supply and delivery challenges during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.


Why work from home no longer seems like a perk 

WFH Mental Health

A Blind Network Survey states 56.4 employees across biggies like Facebook, Google, and Apple are facing anxiety and loneliness

The combined consequences of stress, fear, work pressures, and other strong emotions, along with the demands of home and family life, are taking a toll on mental health.


Search for blended orgasms led to this sextech startup

Lora DiCarlo

Oregon-based sextech entrepreneur Lora DiCarlo ventured into the wellness-tech space with Osé, a micro-robotic, hands-free pleasure device designed to mimic the human touch.


Qure.ai is tapping deep tech for affordable diagnostics

Product Roadmap - Qure.Ai

Dr. Pooja Rao, Co-founder Qure.AI

Mumbai-based Qure.ai’s solutions use AI to automatically interpret radiology scans, enabling faster diagnosis and speed of treatment in critical moments of care.


How Urban Company is fighting COVID-19

urban company

Co-Founders of Urban Company

To help its service partners cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown, Gurugram-based Urban Company has rolled out multiple programmes and initiatives.


Quote of the Day


"We are foreseeing times that would divide human history into two eras - the world before the COVID-19 outbreak and one that survived it." 


- Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

