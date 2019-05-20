EDITIONS
Quotes

‘Rejection is a thing you learn first in entrepreneurship’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From rejection to resilience, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts and stories!

Madanmohan Rao
20th May 2019
36+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of May 13-19 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our compilation of Top 50 Quotes from 2018 here.


A clear vision is always the first step towards achieving a goal. - Navin Surya, Payments Council of India


Not all startups need funding, but all of them need visibility. - Aanchal Gupta, Brand Balance


There is no innovation and creativity without failure. Period. - Brene Brown


Give importance to your analytical skill, but also be your own first critic. - Nilanjan Guha


If necessity is the mother of invention, then scarcity is its grandmother. - Navi Radjou and Jaideep Prabhu, 'Do Better With Less'


Startups with innovative ideas often face the following challenges: risk-avoiding culture, lack of potential investors, and lack of culture to accept and recover from failures. - Oliver Hunke, EXIST


Nobody talks about the journey of failures and how it is normal. We need to start accounting for those as well in all the stories we write and talk about. - Anna Chandy, Live Love Laugh Foundation


You can either turn the volume down or completely mute the naysayers from your life. - Vandana Shah, Divorcekart


Rejection is a thing you learn first in entrepreneurship. Nobody prepares you for rejections. The biggest thing about entrepreneurship is to deal with rejection on a constant basis and then still come out of it all right. - Naveen Tiwari, InMobi


It's cool to see a young brand disrupting the tech landscape. - Robert Downey Jr


Fintech companies in the country are filling in the gap left behind by the traditional banking sector, and this is happening by using the power of technology and innovation in AI. - Ashish Anantharaman, ZestMoney.


AI or any new-age technology will face the ‘Iron Triangle’ of healthcare (access, quality, and cost) test to prove its worth. - Sanjay Pathak, 3i Infotech


We are living in exciting times where innovative technology solutions can help change the social fabric and solve some of the most pressing problems for India. - Ashok Pamidi, Nasscom Foundation


Product managers would agree that the insights and algorithms offered by data scientists can propel a product into another realm altogether. - Hemanth Kota, Tesco


Industries like tourism, retail, ecommerce, apparel, real-estate, and automobiles are likely to be the front-runners in the integration of VR/AR technology into marketing. - Chaitanya Hiremath, Scanta


The use of smart contracts would result in faster cycle time and reduced cost and fees and lesser possibility of fraud. - Prashant Shah, Vegavid Technology


Almost every fifth work force migrant in Sweden is a programmer from India. - Anna Gissler, Invest Stockholm


The mom and pop store is here to stay. Look at India’s consumption patterns and the way its network is built around the locality. - Kumar Vembu, GoFrugal


India makes an attractive laboratory for social innovation. - Yuko Aoyama and Balaji Parthasarathy, ‘The Rise of the Hybrid Domain’


You have fantasy leagues happening almost 350 days of the year. - Sumesh Menon, U2opia Global


Voice interactivity will be the primary mode of interaction for Digital India. - Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio


Groundwater, the only source of drinking water for the people of Kolar, is at a high risk of contamination from Bengaluru’s wastewater. - Anjaneya Reddy


If there is no education, children of the poor will continue to remain poor. - Anup Gayen, Piali Ashar Alo School


Consumer trend is moving towards convenient and healthy food choices. Unfortunately, there are not enough options available in the market. - Mohit Gulati, ITI


Learning of linguistics is a slow paced and never-ending process and encouragement to practice further is more important than correcting errors. - Ritesh Rawal, Ritesh Rawal Foundation


Informing farmers of the right export opportunities and the procedural knowledge for exports will go a long way in farmers earning better incomes for themselves. - Rajesh Aggarwal, Insecticides (India)


People don’t know about faecal sludge and they simply don’t care! - Radharani Mitra, BBC Media Action


Identifying the exact cause of death in aquatic animals is extremely difficult. - Arul Prakash


The concept of sustainable tourism points towards a considerate way to travel the world, ensuring that the natural, social and artistic environment of any place is not disturbed. - Narayan Menon, Wandertrails


We should plant one tree a day, and everyone should plant at least one tree during their life. - Gopal Mullaivanam, Tree Bank


Just as leaves come naturally in a tree, so also art should be intrinsic to yourself if you want to become an artist. - Dr S. Vishnu, artist


Be unstoppable and grow day by day. Embrace new developments and innovations. - Mihir Desai, The Bar Stock Exchange


There are a lot of opportunities that are more than just earning for your daily bread. - Divya Jain, Safeducate


The greatest thing in our lives is that our bodies support us through it all. - Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA


Do you want to cherish the memory of the person who has left you or do you want to feel miserable thinking about the person? That answers lies within you. - Sadhguru


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).


Also read: The Top 10 Books of 2018 for Entrepreneurs


36+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi