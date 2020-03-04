Supreme Court lifts RBI ban on trade in cryptocurrency

Two years after the RBI shut down India's virtual currency ecosystem, Supreme Court quashes ban on cryptocurrency trade.

By Sampath Putrevu
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed dealing in cryptocurrency, rejecting an earlier order by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that banned trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in the country.


In a landmark judgment, the country’s highest court said the RBI order was “unconstitutional”. A three-judge bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman, Aniruddha Bose, and V Ramasubramanian pronounced the judgment.


Buy Cryptocurrency
Also Read

Countries will have to show ‘extreme caution’ on cryptocurrencies, says FM Sitharaman

The development comes almost two years after the ban was put in place in April 2018. It is a major relief for the sector, which has been reeling after the RBI restricted lenders from facilitating banking transactions for cryptocurrency traders and exchanges.


The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) had challenged the ban on the grounds of proportionality, arguing that cryptocurrencies were not really “currency” but could only be referred to as “a medium of exchange”. The IAMAI's petition also included participation from a few crypto exchanges.


The RBI had issued circulars that cautioned users, holders, and traders of virtual currencies on the various risks associated in dealing with such currencies.


It contended that cryptocurrency was a digital means of payment that had to be nipped in the bud to avoid jeopardising the payment system in the country. It added that it was empowered to take decisions banning cryptocurrencies.


However, IAMAI submitted that trading in cryptocurrencies in the absence of a law banning them was a “legitimate” business activity. The RBI could not deny access to banking channels to carry on such business, it said.

'Not legal tender'

The Government of India, under the department of economic affairs, recently readied a draft of a bill that proposed to prohibit the mining, holding, selling, disposal, and overall trading of the controversial currency in the country.


Under the bill, these activities can lead to a hefty fine, imprisonment up to 10 years, or both in some cases. The fine, as recommended by then Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and his panel, was up to $3.6 million (Rs 25 crore).


In January 2018, cryptocurrency was deemed not “a legal tender in India” by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He reiterated the strong stand taken by the government, emphasising the personal risk in dealing with Bitcoin or Ethereum.


Consequently, the prices of Bitcoin also suffered a severe blow, especially after China renewed its crypto crackdown.


The cryptocurrency ban adversely affected several cryptocurrency players in the Indian startup ecosystem.


Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinsecure was among them.


Mumbai-based Koinex, which was founded in 2017, claimed to have clocked more than one million registered users, executed over 20 million orders, and recorded $3 billion-plus in trading volume on its platform when it shut down operations in June 2018.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Soxytoes raises investment from Gurugram-based angel network

Apurva P

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
The story of Gunjan Patidar, CTO of Zomato
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

What big companies are doing to keep their employees safe as coronavirus spreads

Sujata Sangwan

ByteDance launches first-of-its-kind social music streaming app Resso

Sohini Mitter

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-backed Digit Insurance launches policy for coronavirus cover

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Arya raises $6M pre-Series B round from Omnivore, LGT Lightstone Aspada

Sindhu Kashyaap

Future of Work 2020: Here's what you need to develop products for space

Krishna Reddy

Tax filing startup ClearTax makes its second acquisition in 6 months with Karvy’s GST services unit

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore