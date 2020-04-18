Coronavirus updates for April 18

The number of coronavirus cases in India has been rising at a steady rate. According to Worldometer, the total number of infections in the country crossed 14,700, with at least 488 deaths reported.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss "ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people, and the role ministries can play in providing relief to people." This comes as the total mortality rate in India was determined to be 3.3 percent, according to the Health Ministry.





Meanwhile, the Indian tricolour was projected on the Matterhorn Mountain in Switzerland to express solidarity with Indian frontline health workers and essential service providers who are determined to beat the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The visuals went viral on social media.





The nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, has crippled many industries, including aviation. Air India announced that it was opening bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 in view of the expected lifting of the lockdown. Bookings for international flights have also been opened for June 1 onwards.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How these 5 startups are supporting the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic





The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner in the operations of various businesses across industries. While the Centre is tackling the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, these five startups have come up with tech-based innovations to assist the government.





Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining





The Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn has announced the launch of Contactless Dining. This minimises customer contact with anything that someone else might have touched by removing the use of high-touch elements at restaurants.





Coronavirus: Healthtech startup Avyantra focusses on first-level respiratory therapy





Hyderabad-based Avyantra Health Technologies has developed a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) product, which enables non-invasive ventilation in coronavirus patients with low to medium risk.





[Matrix Moments] How coronavirus will continue to impact India’s fintech ecosystem





In this episode of Matrix Moments, Gautam Chhugani, Director of India Financial Services and Fintech Bernstein got together with over 30 fintech founders from Matrix India’s portfolio to discuss how coronavirus has impacted the financial services ecosystem.





Walmart, Flipkart, Walmart Foundation jointly contribute Rs 46 Cr to fight coronavirus





The three organisations will provide personal protective equipment which include N95 masks and also financial support towards relief material





Heritage sites in times of coronavirus – 45 inspiring quotes on World Heritage Day 2020





Though the COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted the tourism industry, the fondness for heritage sites and the desire to visit them again remains as strong as ever.





[Jobs roundup] Join Dunzo in delivering essentials at people's doorsteps with these openings





If you are someone who wishes to work in a fast-paced environment and logistics, then these job openings at Dunzo might excite you.





Coronavirus: Student in Kozhikode creates one-stop platform for COVID-19 updates





The website is a digital directory of helplines and services which also tackles misinformation





From making face masks at home to donating from pension amount to fight coronavirus - this week’s top social stories





Even during such challenging times, this week's social stories show continued effort to strive for the greater good





How brands can leverage unique communication tools during the COVID-19 pandemic





Communication agencies, including marketing, advertising, and PR, are re-defining the media landscape by partnering with brands to generate relevant content that drives appropriate action during the COVID-19 pandemic.





How WhatsApp is creating awareness and leading the charge against misinformation about COVID-19





Across the country, in Chennai, citizens are leveraging WhatsApp to network among private citizens, voluntary organisations, and the police to distribute food to the homeless.





WHO: others will revise virus death tolls like China





The WHO said Wuhan had been overwhelmed by the virus, and the authorities had been too swamped to ensure every death and infection was properly recorded.





Coronavirus: GoM reviews ways to mitigate the hardships of poor people





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country.





Humanity will overcome pandemic, says PM as he hails ministries for helping people in lockdown





Prime Minister Modi has hailed the efforts put in by various ministries to help people during the lockdown, and in the fight against COVID-19.





Karnataka to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions after April 20





Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa said the easing of restrictions will not be permitted in COVID-19 affected areas in the state, which will be declared as containment zones





Firm, individual from country sharing border with India can invest only after government nod: DPIIT





The decision, which is likely to impact foreign investments from countries like China, has been taken to curb "opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions" of domestic firms due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.