Coronavirus updates for April 30

With the passing away of Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the gloom of the coronavirus-led lockdown has never been so melancholic. Around 1,079 people have succumbed to coronavirus related complications in India, while the number of cases have shot up to over 33,000, according to Worldometer.





Maharashtra breached the 10,000-mark as the state enforced strict mobility restrictions and health screenings for whoever checks into a hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh requested the Centre to arrange special trains for the transportation of stranded migrant labourers in view of the new Home Ministry guidelines. Telangana has also seconded the notion that trains are a better option than buses to transport the daily wagers.





The Health Ministry has announced that the current doubling rate of coronavirus cases has fallen further to 11 days. However, in states like Karnataka, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, the doubling rate is between 20-40 days. The current case fatality in the country is 3.2 percent, with 65 percent of it male.





On a positive note, over one million people globally have recovered from the disease. In the race to develop a vaccine, many Chinese, British, Indian, and American manufacturers have taken to the next step of clinical trials. Meanwhile, antiviral drug remedesivir has shown promising results in speeding the recovery of coronavirus patients, as per the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: This MIT-incubated startup built a virtual healthcare system for COVID-19 patients





DaytoDay Health is an MIT-incubated acute care healthtech startup operating in India, which started a virtual healthcare system for patients who tested positive for coronavirus.





Chennai startup Garuda Aerospace to combat COVID-19 by using drones to disinfect 26 cities





Garuda Aerospace is helping several states across the country carry out automated drone-based sanitisation projects to disinfect public spaces to contain the spread of coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Amsterdam-based founders start a blockchain fund to help communities affected by the pandemic





Rishabh Kapoor and Nischal Arvind Singh – both blockchain enthusiasts – have launched a decentralised fund to support people who’ve taken a substantial economic hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. In conversation with YourStory, Nischal gives details on the fund and its workings.





Coronavirus: How Drona Maps is using drones to create 3D maps of cities in India to track COVID-19 hotspots





Founded by Ayushi Mishra and Utkarsh Singh, the startup leverages the use of drones to help create 3D-visual maps of cities and larger spaces. The startup is currently working on a nationwide coronavirus project to map hotspots in the country.





MSMEs are going to be the most affected due to COVID-19, says Mekin Maheshwari of Udhyam.org





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Mekin Maheshwari, Founder of Udhyam.org and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, talks about the challenges faced by MSMEs during COVID-19 lockdown.





Coronavirus: Here’s how long Indian businesses think their revenues will take to recover





In an interaction with SMBStory, Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, explains the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on businesses and presents findings from the research firm’s poll.





Coronavirus: Wow Skin Science rethinks operations, says saving cash priority during lockdown





Healthy lifestyle company Wow says reimagining the way we operate and work, and conserving cash is the only way to survive the pandemic.





Blogs and books: Here's what entrepreneurs are reading during the lockdown





If you’ve been wondering what entrepreneurs have been reading lately, here’s a lowdown on some of their favourite blogs and books





Meet these 4 coronavirus warriors who went beyond call of duty to help others





During the coronavirus crisis, several people and groups have shown acts of kindness, such as delivering free groceries, delaying rents, helping each other, and so on. While some diverted loans for their daughter’s marriage to help others, others used their entrepreneurial skills.





Now you can book flights on Paytm with refunds from flights cancelled due to coronavirus





According to a statement issued by Paytm, this will immediately benefit over one lakh travellers whose flights were cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.





Lockdown love: Meet Zach Schleien of ‘Filter Off’ which is helping individuals find their ideal match





'Filter Off', the Dating app, which was recently launched, incorporates the use of video for face-to-face connections, where the chances of meeting someone you vibe with are much higher.





Pandemic Heroes: This Bengaluru couple is distributing herbal tea to policemen for their health





Frontline personnel, such as healthcare workers and the police force, have been working round the clock at the risk of contracting coronavirus to ensure the rest of the nation stays healthy and safe.





Coronavirus: This Manipal University student prepares and distributes hand sanitisers to the underprivileged





Simar Sharma has distributed 150 bottles of hand sanitiser and aims to make 600 litres more amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: These brothers from Kolar sold their land to support the underprivileged





Tajammul and Muzammil Pasha raised Rs 25 lakh from the sale of their land and used the money to distribute essentials among those most affected by the lockdown.





Policy reforms that can propel India’s economy to a higher growth trajectory post COVID-19





The government’s intervention through key policy change initiatives to mitigate the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the economy is the need of the hour.





Relief for pet owners across the country as online sellers retail essential pet food on Flipkart





Delhi-based 30-year-old Shakir Ali is an online seller who has been fulfilling orders for pet foods on Flipkart. He says, with the lockdown being imposed, he is not only getting orders from metros, which had been the norm, but interestingly, from rural areas too.





These three entrepreneurs are ensuring you don’t touch your face amid the Covid-19 pandemic





At a time when temperature checks and robust hygiene mechanisms have become the new normal, three professionals hailing from different parts of the country have come up with a unique solution - the ‘Untouch Band’.





This class 10 student navigated lockdowns and curfews to donate 1,000 litres of sanitizers to 120 police stations in New Delhi





From collecting donations worth Rs 3 lakh, to paying the supplier in Madhya Pradesh, to receiving the drums of sanitisers at his residence, Shounak was supported by his family, friends, and well-wishers.





COVID-19 Diary: The importance of gratitude and empathy – experiences of a Ukrainian expat in India





Being stuck at home makes life less than wonderful. But there are still things one can do to appreciate life at a time when others are so hard hit, as this Ukrainian designer explains.





Coronavirus: Govt allows migrants to go home, says new guidelines soon on lockdown relaxations





The Union Home Ministry said its review of the COVID-19 situation has shown tremendous gains from the lockdown, and new guidelines will come into effect from May 4, giving "considerable relaxations to many districts".





Reliance cuts employees' salary by 10 to 50 pc; Ambani to forgo entire salary





While Mukesh Ambani will forgo his entire Rs 15 crore compensation, Reliance board of directors and senior leaders will forgo 30 to 50 percent of their compensation.





Coronavirus: Nod for industrial activities from May 4 across Karnataka barring containment zones





The Karnataka government has decided to allow industrial activities across the state barring coronavirus containment zones from May 4, when the second phase of national lockdown is expected to end, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.