Coronavirus updates for May 4

As India observes the third phase of nationwide lockdown that will end on May 17, the country recorded one of the highest jumps in new cases till date. The number of COVID-19 cases stand at over 42,800, while the number of deaths is inching towards the 1,400 mark, according to Worldometer.





With several states easing lockdown restrictions, many people resumed commuting to workplaces, as well as buying non-essential commodities. As standalone liquor shops opened in many states, people thronged to purchase alcohol while violating social distancing norms. With people flouting guidelines, many states, including Delhi, threatened to roll back easing of restrictions.





For the second day in a row, Kerala reported no new case of COVID-19, effectively flattening the curve. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 790 cases, and Delhi saw its highest number of one-day cases yet. The Centre has announced that it will run repatriation flights from May 7 to bring back Indians from abroad, starting from Gulf countries.





Across the world, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 3.5 million, with close to 250,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. The US projects that the country will see about 3,000 daily coronavirus deaths by June 1.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Masks, selfie, no AC: Ola resumes operations in multiple cities under new rules amid coronavirus





Ola has also introduced a flexible cancellation policy under which both the customer and the driver-partner can cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask.





Coronavirus: Ninjacart initiative is connecting farmers and consumers through Zomato, Dunzo, and Swiggy





Ninjacart’s new initiative, Harvest the Farms, connects farmers struggling to sell fresh produce amid the coronavirus lockdown. The farm-to-fork B2B grocery startup has tied up with local grocery stores and will be available on Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo.





Meet the Mumbai boy from Silicon Valley who wants to help India fight coronavirus





Apurva Kumar, the Founder and CEO of Silicon Valley-based tech startup LOTaDATA, has offered the services of his startup, which provides people intelligence, free of cost, to help India fight the deadly COVID-19.





Coronavirus: Swiggy introduces safety gear audit in-app for delivery partners





Swiggy has introduced a new feature within its Delivery Partner app which checks for ‘mask usage’ to reinforce its commitment towards ensuring the safety of delivery partners and consumers.





Rapido launches on-demand delivery service Rapido Box





Using its existing fleet, Rapido will allow users to deliver food, grocery, and medicines to friends and families in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.





Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu launches Mitr for free online COVID-19 consultation





Aarogya Setu Mitr app partnered with Tata Bridgital Health, Connectsense Telehealth, StepOne, Swasth Foundation to offer free online coronavirus consultation.





Edtech startup Unacademy sees significant spike in revenue, users in April 2020 amid coronavirus lockdown





The edtech startup witnessed a massive growth of its platform – either through YouTube views, live classes, or test taken – with 82 percent rise in revenue.





This apartment management startup is connecting local vendors, residents amid coronavirus lockdown





Bengaluru-based apartment management startup ADDA has opened its services marketplace Discover to let vendors and residents transact for essential services. Here’s how.





Helping workplaces emerge from lockdown, WeSense.ai uses IoT to curb the spread of COVID-19





As the economy slowly opens up, Bengaluru-based startup WeSense.ai has developed a product called ‘Healthsense’ which offers to curb the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces.





Xiaomi launches omnichannel solution to help its retail partners amidst coronavirus lockdown





Xiaomi India head also announced that the company has retained all its 50,000 employees and partners despite the impact of coronavirus on the business.





Coronavirus crisis will change consumer behaviour forever: Kallol Banerjee of Rebel Foods





Kallol Banerjee, Co-founder of Rebel Foods, reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has hit India’s QSR industry, why cloud kitchens remain relevant, and why founders must focus on standardisation and processes to scale.





Telangana govt launches online kirana stores with CAIT and GlobalLinker





Through kiranalinker.in, people can easily buy groceries and other essential goods online amidst the coronavirus restrictions in the state.





Distancing, delivery, dissemination - design panelists share responses to the coronavirus pandemic





In a panel aptly titled ‘May The 4th Be With You,’ eight panelists will be sharing advice today on how to prepare for the era of the pandemic in the near-term, medium-term, and long-term.





40 days of coronavirus lockdown – 60 quotes from India’s battle against COVID-19





In this fresh compilation series, we present inspiring quotes from the week of April 27–May 3 that frame India’s coronavirus challenge, and preparations for the lifting of the lockdown.





Cooking in isolation: This social platform is providing an opportunity for everyone to share their love for food during coronavirus





Started amid the coronavirus lockdown, Chennai-based Isolation Cooks is providing an opportunity for cooks – amateurs and professionals – to share their love for cooking and food.





Coronavirus: Indian cities better at social distancing than global counterparts, says report





According to Singapore-based Near’s intelligence tech and marketing platform, in India, Bengaluru and Delhi experienced the highest change in the density index from the beginning of March to mid-April.





Coronavirus: How AI can help chart out a better plan amidst COVID-19 crisis





AI-led technology has devised predictive models that help consumers and businesses take creative and preventive measures to live their lives unhindered, despite the global crisis. However, its presence, implementation, and advantages all depend on the user's agility.





How the habit of trust saved Kristal.AI during lockdown





The employees and the culture the company built even before the pandemic hit kept them afloat and is still helping them tackle Mr. Market’s moods every single day.





Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA





Sale of liquor will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones — green, orange and red — barring containment areas.





Coronavirus: TikTok launches new campaign to curb spread of misinformation





This TikTok campaign has been directed by Anurag Basu and features the likes of Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kriti Sanon.





Coronavirus: Bank of Baroda extends financial support worth Rs 2,300 Cr to MSMEs





Under the scheme, the bank said it will provide an additional line of credit of 10 percent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.





Coronavirus: BharatPe launches two apps to avoid touching handsets for checking transactions





BharatPe on Monday launched two voice-based applications that will help account-holders access transactions and balance without having to touch their phones amid COVID-19 outbreak.





Ola, Uber resume services in cities in Green, Orange Zones





While Ola said it has resumed operations in over 100 cities across the country, Uber said it has started services in 25 cities.





Coronavirus: Amazon partners with NGOs to donate hygiene aid kits, PPE





These donations are being distributed across Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, through its NGO partners, amid the coronavirus pandemic.