‘Entrepreneurship is never a sprint’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From stamina to success, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
12th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of May 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.


4

A big thank you to all the mothers out there for their unconditional love, sacrifices, and strength. The world wouldn’t be half as strong or beautiful without them. - Shailesh Gupta, YoloBus


We are born of love; love is our mother. - Rumi


I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars. - E.M. Forster


Define the rules of the game for yourself and carve out priorities in your day. When does work time end and family time begins or vice versa? - Divya Kohli, Nestle


Being a mother and a biker is a rollercoaster ride — because you need to take both decisions wisely. - Vanashree Mirajkar


5

All of us were worried about the kind of content our children were seeing and reading. Social media also has inappropriate or offensive content. - Ruchi Mitroo, igraasp


When a woman works from home, she is considered a housewife only. - Lalita Patil, Gharachi Aathvan


The number of women entrepreneurs in India has risen over the years. A lot of government organisations are conducting training courses, online and offline, for women entrepreneurs. - Aarushi, Lavish


One should not have to choose between health and beauty. Beauty should be without any compromises. - Pritika Singh, Tvakh


Our skin heals at night and that is when it needs good quality skincare products that can deliver ‘skin food’ deep into its layers. - Sonia Sahni, Ethiko


2

We have all heard how data is the new oil. Design is the spark for this oil, and an integral part of the digital transformation our world is going through. - Vivek Kumar, Springboard


Technology has disrupted every aspect of the insurance value chain. - Rohan Malhotra, Good Capital


Agritech can be a newfound opportunity to bring back glory to Indian farmers and help them ramp up their contribution to India’s GDP. - Amith Agarwal, Agribazaar


Privacy by design becomes imperative for software companies. They need to provide privacy controls to be integrated into the design of products and services. - Ankit Rawal, Affle


With the advent of the DNA bill in July 2019, the importance of DNA-related technologies in India has come to the forefront. - Saaniya Mehra, ADIRO Labs


If you want to be a good developer, embrace the hacker culture, build, break, and tinker things for fun. - Kailash Nadh, Zerodha


3

Business heads will have to expedite the decision-making process to innovate and adapt to customer needs by relying more on data and actionable insights, and less on hunches. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp


Over 12 million merchants are using QR codes, and that’s projected to double this year. - Anand Deshpande, Persistent Systems


While purchases happen online, customers still want to easily reach out to the person running the business. - Nikita Jain, Klingaru


Large organisations have too many of the wrong applicants. They don’t have good ways of screening. - Ashutosh Garg, Eightfold


8

Small businesses are the engine of growth and job creation in India, and high impact businesses are the vehicle for achieving a more responsible, sustainable and equitable economic future. - Anthony Randazzo, DFC


For any manufacturer to flourish, there has to be a lean taxation period and relaxation of policies and schemes. - Raman Sood, Grand Slam Fitness


India is home to the largest after-school tuition market in the world and delivery models keep evolving as we speak. - Mukul Rustagi, Classplus


The coaching market in India is disorganised. Anyone with no certification can become a tutor. - Neetin Agarwal, DronStudy


The Indian bean-to-bar chocolate industry in current sales (wholesale to distributor) is worth about Rs 10 crore, which is like a drop in the ocean when compared to the international market. - L Nitin Chordia, Kocoatrai


Flowers unite Indians across demographics, regions, and religions. - Yeshoda Karuturi, Rose Bazaar


In India, a large percentage of the population is still not engaged in e-commerce. While they are active users of WhatsApp or Facebook, they haven't jumped on the online shopping bandwagon yet. - Anand Ramachandran, Buzzo.ai


1

Marwaris are determined and calculative risk-takers, with smart ways of hedging their risks. However, traditional families from Marwar regions do not actively interact with the startup ecosystem. - Sushil Sharma, Marwari Catalysts


The challenge for cancer patients and their families is the acceptance of such a devastating diagnosis, getting ready for treatment, high cost, running around and coping with disruption of routine. - Sandhya Ravi, Prameya Health


Generic medicines are often promoted in the market as branded medicines and sold at unnecessarily high prices. - Arjun Deshpande, Generic Aadhaar


One of the biggest myths about vegan diets is that they're nutritionally deficient because they lack protein. - Kuntal Joisher


7

Inclusion and connection is at the core of all art. Unfiltered innovation and exploration is the future of contemporary art in India. - Sanjana Shah, Tao Art Gallery


You have to evolve, you have to learn and better your art and skills, and your craftsmanship year after year. - Shilpa Rao


We cannot choose the environment we are born into, but we can choose how to play the hand we’re dealt. - Doris and John Naisbitt, ‘Mastering Megatrends’


Never give up, never look back and live a life with no regrets. Enjoy today and live it to your fullest. - Amith Agarwal, AgriBazaar


Good startups build a business, but great startups build a category. - Deep Malhotra, BeckFriends


Entrepreneurship is a very lonely journey. - Pankaj Makkar, Bertelsmann India Investments


Entrepreneurship is never a sprint. And it can be a difficult, lonely job. - Krishnan Ganesh


6

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 pm tonight

Press Trust of India

Reliance's Jio Platforms in talks with General Atlantic, other foreign funds for stake sale

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Refrens raises funds from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Anupam Mittal, others

Sujata Sangwan

Karnataka wants strict cordoning of containment zones to control coronavirus

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why JioMart, Amazon, Flipkart are wooing kiranas
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 pm tonight

Press Trust of India

Brand journey: A Look At Wakefit.co’s Journey and its success in the Indian D2C Market

Team YS

What must India do to be a 21st century world power?

Vamsi Mohun

Karnataka wants strict cordoning of containment zones to control coronavirus

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Refrens raises funds from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Anupam Mittal, others

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Airport-like screening planned at 3 railway stations in Kerala

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu May 14 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Saas

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru