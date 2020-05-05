‘Failure is there to teach you something’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights from the week of April 27 – May 3 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





The true impact on any venture will be seen two quarters after the lockdown is lifted. Those that survive will be the winners. - Sanil Sachar, Huddle





Successful innovation is, almost always, a product of high-learning experiments. One needs to learn, from users themselves, what works for them and what doesn’t. - Ambikesh Prasad, M.A.D. Methods





Understand your audience, be relatable and don’t buy followers. – Shagun, Little Letters Linked





With effective board meetings, founders can strategically manoeuvre their businesses to the pinnacles of triumph, and achieve those end goals that everyone ultimately desires to see. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners





In a SaaS business, once you cross $10 million with good momentum, you basically become unkillable because of the recurring nature of the business. - Jason Lemkin





The news in 21st century is not just about disseminating information. It is more about channelising the emotions of the audience and gathering their opinions in real time. - K.G Suresh, UPES





Less is more has become the new norm in the information domain. - Vinay Pagaria, StockEdge





School fees have sharply increased in the last decade, especially in urban cities, and become the largest, most significant item of a household's budget. - Atulya Bhat, Jodo





The role of animation in revitalising pedagogy through creativity and engagement cannot be stressed enough. - Anant Goyal, Bright Tutee





The education system is evolving from averages to edges. - Abhinav Singhvi





Over the next 20 years, being proficient with computer oriented skills will be as important as being proficient at English in the past 20 years. - Gaurav Jain, Venture Catalysts





In business schools, faculty may not have experience with hands-on leadership in the industry. - Tathagata Dasgupta, MUSB





Trying to define protocols for better healthcare outcomes and solutions for a country like India makes a world of difference. - Ajit Narayanan, Mfine





Vaccines are the cheapest form of disease prevention. They lay the foundation for a healthy child and therefore a healthy nation. - Neeraj Mehta, ImmunifyMe





There are so many myths and taboos that get passed on from older generations and there is no breaking of the cycle of these taboos because women don't talk about their periods. - Soumya Dabriwal, Project Baala





All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity. - Martin Luther King, Jr.









Consumers are looking to not just minimise harmful ingredients (preservatives, colours, excess sugar etc.) but also include healthy ingredients (probiotics, natural active ingredients). - Siddharth Jain, Brewhouse Tea Brewing Co.





Remember this thumb rule: Fill half your plate with vegetables and fruits, one fourth with proteins and the remaining one fourth with carbs. - Meghana Pasi, ArogyaWorld India Trust





While there are many companies who sell tea, but very few sell fresh, single estate (non-blended), loose-leaf, premium Indian teas. - Atulit Chokhani, The Tea Shelf





The Indian beauty market is an exciting place to be in since consumers are open to trying new things, love nature-based products, and are following international beauty trends in a big way. - Mansi Chowdhary, Body Cupid





The eyewear industry in India is growing at 30 percent CAGR, and it is shocking to know that there is only one store available for 70,000 people in India. - Shivi Singh, ClearDekho





Design and fashion is when art and science come together to create beautiful solutions. - Nivedita Saboo





Composing is something you do as an internal process; it’s an expression of how you feel. - Lisa Mishra, 'Nai Chaida’





Focus on what you want to do, and understand you are on your own and have to get things on your own merit. Join an acting school and learn the tricks of the trade. - Sharib Hashmi, ‘The Family Man’





Today, dance is seen as a form of exercise that has huge health benefits. - Rajeswari Vaidyanathan, VR DanceSport





The curator is like a translator, bringing to the audience the true essence of the artist's ideas and concepts. - Sanjana Khan, Tao Art Gallery





India is a microcosm of dynamics that cannot be found anywhere else. - Anurag Avula, Shopmatic









We are seeing increasing activity in AI-based algo-trading space. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network





Online sale has become extremely popular over the years, with more youth preferring to buying online. - Arjun Bajaj, Shinco India





Using hyperlocal and real-time air pollution data, a government can make an informed decision on whether initiatives like no-car zones, odd-even days, or one-way roads make an appreciable difference to the environment. - Akshay Joshi, Ambee





Last-mile analytics can prove to be a one-stop solution for enterprises to reliably adopt AI analytics for their organisation in a manner that is efficient, accurate, sustainable, and timely. - Rahul Vishwakarma, Mate Labs





Robotics is starting with this generation. It is an environment that is equal for all students so long as the interest is there. - Supriya Rathi Bagri, RoboVR





Social media is the future of marketing, as social distancing will continue to be the norm for a while even post-lockdown. - Ram Raheja, S Raheja Realty









Startup founders struggle to get cards from banks. When they do get, it usually gets shared between teams. - Varun Rathi, Happay





The entrenched professional will always resist innovation much longer than the private customer. - Ian Wallis, ‘The World’s Best Business Ideas’





Gaining the trust of global enterprise is one of the biggest challenges for any SaaS startup. - Amit Mishra, Interview Mocha





The democratisation of access to mentor networks is a valuable tool for anyone, especially when we are continuously redefining the future of work and professional development. - Bala Kamallakharan, Iceland Venture Studio





As an entrepreneur, people will look up to you. You have the ability to be a role model for family, friends, employees and community members. - Sonal Jindal, MEDUSA





Never give up, never look back and live a life with no regrets. Enjoy today and live it to your fullest. - Amith Agarwal, AgriBazaar





Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good. - Maya Angelou





In victory, you deserve champagne; in defeat, you need it. - Napoleon Bonaparte





Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that. There is a lesson hidden in there. - Irrfan Khan





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).