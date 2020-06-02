‘Perseverance is the key to success’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of May 25-31 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





Building anything takes a lot of time, effort, and passion of course. Even then you need to constantly evolve. - Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, Moonbroch Atelier





When you love something, you always make time for it. It's always easy. - Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Naarad PR and Image Strategists





You cannot achieve anything without building relationships – whether it is something in the personal sphere of your life, or related to business. - Chandrika Thatai, FA Home





The biggest lesson startups can take from this emergency is to be as dynamic as the consumer's changing needs. - Kaushik Banerjee, MeVero





Learn how to showcase and market your work. Many technical people do not do that well, but that is an important skill. - Vivek Ramachandran, Pentester Academy





Sport doesn't end that very day. You have to go back on the field again, and go for the win. - Neha Goyal





Improving gut health is critical to mental health. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Understanding the food labels and ingredients is a popular practice in western countries like Australia and New Zealand, and the change is happening in India. - Alisha Nanda, Hungerpacks





Having all health records in one place allows patients to easily share their records and to understand trends in their health that may be very subtle. - Amit Newatia, Proactive Health360





Given the taboo around menstruation women usually neither use a clean cloth, nor can they put out their menstrual wear out in the sun. - Paromita Goswami, Shiv Nadar University





The biggest challenge is to bring a mindset change and make people realise early in their careers that they need to be skilled. - Rathinamurthy R, Crio.Do





Remember that while savings is a vital instrument for managing your finances, the only way to grow your money in real terms is through investments. - Pranjal Kamra, Finology





India’s AI approach should be of inclusion and empowerment of human beings by supplementing growth and development rather than making human beings less relevant. - Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





EVs are highly efficient due to their low number of moving parts and can help tackle problems like noise pollution, air pollution, and rising fuel prices. - Naveen Munjal, Hero Electric





Technology-enabled patient support programmes have shown a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry in developed markets. - Kunal Kishore Dhawan, Navia Life Care





The market has begun to understand that cybersecurity is not just a disaster management thing; it can also be applied in strategy, compliance, policy, and all business decisions. - Kumar Ritesh, Cyfirma





Given the impressive pace at which hackathons are growing in India, it is certain that more organisations from diverse sectors will be leveraging this concept in the times to come. - Siddhartha Gupta, Mercer|Mettl









We have seen growing investment traction in gaming with over $350 million of investments. - Pankaj Karna, Maple Capital Advisors





Digital technology has not just empowered individual farmers, but it has made the whole ecosystem more efficient and more sustainable. - Venkat Maroju, SourceTrace Systems





Let's say four or five restaurants come together in one cloud kitchen. This way, they will save on the rent first, then the staff salaries, and also the fixed cost. - Tushar Anand, Cheferd Foods





Every person who uses a mobile phone and shops online should know they are also a reason for global warming and pollution. - Agrata Tiwari, Trilovera





Between 2018 & 2019, India’s digital streaming (also called OTT) industry eclipsed India’s film industry in size. - Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Whistling Woods International





Screen time should be restricted to less than one hour per day for children under five years of age, as per WHO (World Health Organisation). - Gaurav Gupta, Chimes Radio





India’s farmers and rural communities are massively under-insured. - Jatin Singh, GramCover





Tea is consumed in India like no other beverage is consumed in the world. - Jagdish Kumar, Corpbite





There are over 550 million feature phone users in the country. A majority of them are migrants and daily wage earners. - Abhay Sharma, Paytm





India is a milk-drinking country. Good fodder can increase the health of the cattle, and the quality and quantity of milk. - Vasanth Madhav Kamath, Hydrogreens Agri Solutions





The introduction of Pesticide Management Bill (PMB) will create many ground-level delays of coming up with a chemical composition for insecticides. - Rajesh Aggarwal, Insecticides India Limited





We now see many fantasy sports brands even advertising and sponsoring tournaments on a regular basis. - Sanjit Sihag, MyTeam11





With IP in hand, the threat of business disruption becomes minimal as businesses gain negotiating power against MNCs. - Tarun Bansal, Sagacious IP





Your customers decide your design. - Meeta Malhotra, The Hard Copy





Design thinking is about designing experiences. - Pavan Soni, Inflexion Point





It is hard to love yourself if you never spend time with yourself. 'Alone Time' is Necessary. ― Izey Victoria Odiase





Keep working hard. If you fail at something now, there will definitely be something better waiting for you later on. Use failure as a stepping-stone. - Praveen Kumar, 'Mr Family Man'





Failure can lead to a new opportunity. Be open and flexible. - Jaime Faus, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G





If the purpose is not very deep, the journey may feel fruitless. - Mukesh Bansal, Cure.fit





Learning is an unending process. - Preeti Kirikera





Perseverance is the key to success. - Shivjeet Ghatge, StepSetGo





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).