‘Beauty lies in how we feel about ourselves’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

You can’t just sit at home waiting for the opportunity to come. - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok





High performers can accomplish many things, but great leaders accomplish even more because they inspire and align others. - Madge Meyer, 'The Innovator's Path'





The most important trait would be the ability to accept repeated failures and to carry on nevertheless. - Suresh Venkat





Once you set your own rhythm and pace, you can start working smart and reap the benefits. - Payal Singhal





When you show them you are focussed, the mindset of the other person also changes. - Archana Khosla Burman, Vertices Partners





Entrepreneurship is a long journey. You will fail 100 percent if you think two years will help you succeed as an entrepreneur. - Ronnie Screwvala, UpGrad





As the founder and CEO of a startup, hiring a CFO to manage long and short term cash flows is one of the wisest decisions you can make. - Rajmohan Krishnan, Entrust Family Office





Founders should ask VCs the type of investment risks they are willing to take, and how patient are they on those risks. It could be a business model risk, product risk, cash flow risk, or market risk. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners





More and more businesses are partnering with organised logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries. - Pushkar Singh, LetsTransport





You can’t just change something that’s going to break a lot of important workflows for our users. - Abhijit Kane, Postman





Promotional merchandise is the best way for brand recall. - Dinesh Bbhasin, 'bread n butter'





Coding is a language, and is as important as Math, English, or any other subject. It is the only way to communicate with technology. - Ami Dror, LeapLearner





Technology doesn’t need to be meaningless or just academic; it is about what we can do with it. - Aardra Kannan Ambili, RIoT





Technological advancements have changed job descriptions. While it has generated enormous opportunities and vacancies involving digital know-how, it has also made some roles obsolete. - Kamal Dutta, Skillsoft





The use of AI has helped create interfaces that are intuitive and automate mundane tasks. This could include prescription refills, appointment reminders, and test results. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp





We will increasingly see ads about things which we just said or talked about, but haven't searched for yet. - Aditya Saxena, iQuanti





Fraught with a lot of issues of inefficiency is the lack of information and information asymmetries that lead to pockets of price gouging, and technology is capable of solving all of this. - Ritu Verma, Ankur Capital





A construction project has hundreds of people, investment in crores with pressure of high returns, but there is no concrete information on the project completion date. - Deesha Vora, SuperWise





To clean a single solar panel roughly two litres of water is required. And to clean a one-megawatt plant, we need roughly 13,000 litres of water. - Neeraj Kumar, Skilancer Solar





Unscientific waste disposal and inadequate sanitation facilities affect both the health of humans and the environment they live in. - Uttam Banerjee, Ekam Eco Solutions





Like in the 90s when demand for computer accessories surged, similarly post 2010, demand for the smartphone accessories increased. - Ameen Khwaja, pTron





The story of money is woven into our very being, uniting us, dividing us, giving us a sense of identity, and indeed mapping people or the nation’s powers, progress, crises and triumphs. - Rezwan Razack, Museum of Indian Paper Money





Music and stories go hand in hand. There's a certain rhythm to a story and a certain narrative to a song. They melt into each other. - Anmol Malik, ‘Three Impossible Wishes’





India has a rich cultural heritage that is demonstrated through its diversity in language, art, festivals, and - most importantly - food. - Anya Kotecha, The 12 States





Storytelling, songs, and other creative media are far more appealing to children when discovering something new, as against mere instruction. - Sneha Sundaram, Kutuki





The celebrity engagement market is nascent in India with a huge potential to blow up. - Sujeet Kumar, Udaan





There are over 700,000 coaching’s across India, and not even 10 percent of them have moved to digital. - Ashwini Purohit, Winuall





We can change the minds of a whole generation by tweaking the education they receive. - Ananya Gupta, Grit Parity





Most of the e-learning platforms and online sessions that are up and running today are not accessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs). - Shameer Rishad, Javed Abidi Foundation





India egg supply chain is largely unorganised. There is an opportunity for a player to implement best practices in production and create a trustworthy consumer brand. - Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn Labs





Economic data suggests a clear positive correlation between higher participation of women in the workforce and a country’s development. - Sandeep Tandon, Whiteboard Capital





Indian women do more unpaid care work than anywhere in the world. It’s around six hours per day. - Christina MacGillivray, 'Women in Labour'





It's important to look to history and understand that groups of people were denied pleasure as a form of oppression. - Polly Rodriguez, Unbound





Social impact investing evaluation starts with the impact it intends to create, and the scale on which the same can be created. - Niraj Bora, Surmount Business Advisors





It is incumbent upon all of us to be the best version of ourselves so that we may be role models for those who may be on the fence of pursuing their dreams. - Gul Panag, "Special Mission"





Beauty lies in how we feel about ourselves. - Suraj Vazirani, The Beauty Co





