‘Success is in the big things; happiness is in the small things’ – 55 quotes from Indian startup journeys

From hardship to happiness, witness the memorable journey of Indian entrepreneurship in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!

By Madanmohan Rao
23rd Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 55 gems and insights from the week of June 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.


1

Being an entrepreneur gives you power to do so much good in so many spheres of life. - Khushali Vadhar, Divine Aroma


Every great leader is both a storyteller and a magician. The very best leaders are well-versed in the art and science of story. - Michael Margolis, 'Story 10x'


One should not stray from the journey because of a loss. - Tathagato Rai Dastidar, SigTuple


Startups did not take protection before. Now, they are pouncing on it. Even health and life insurance have gone up. - Layak Singh, Cogxio


As a rule of thumb, start thinking and planning your exit at least nine to 12 months before your planned date. - Anshuman Bapna, Terra.do


2

It’s 2020, we need to talk about email. Email gets a bad rap, but it shouldn’t. Email’s a treasure. - David Heinemeier Hansson, Basecamp


There are enough reports about how organisations face the challenge of forged data and outdated information, which makes it difficult and expensive to run their operations. - Satish Mohan, Dhiway


Voice becomes a big enabler and is also a greater leveller, especially for users who are new to ecommerce. - Amit Z, Flipkart


Most manufacturers lack meaningful data about manual assembly processes because human actions are very difficult to measure. - Jim Adler, Toyota AI Ventures


With the current shift from traditional to technology-based smart solutions, electric vehicles are the future. - Harsh Vardhan Didwania, EeVe


Faster, cheaper and better transportation is the need of the hour. Globally, there is reliance on a lot of disconnected softwares and technologies in this space. - Dhruvil Sanghvi, LogiNext


CNG and electric are about the future. - Akshay Kashyap, Green Fuel Energy Solutions


E-platforms will save a lot of time and effort of farmers in reaching out to merchants physically. - Pankajj Ghode, Agri10x


3

5G is a platform for innovation. It enables new services for consumers, enterprises and industry, including large-scale IoT use cases. - Patrik Cerwall, Ericsson


While urban India gradually went from 2G to 3G to 4G, rural India skipped those stages. They got high-speed internet straight from nothing. - Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint Research


India still needs a lot of changes, in terms of its crypto policies. There can be a more open dialogue. - Sathvik Vishwanath, Unocoin


To ride the next wave of technology, India needs to build a large pool of product development talent. - Rathinamurthy R, Crio


Without voice AI, contact centres typically analyse only one percent or fewer calls, and they have a team of quality analysts who do that manually. - Jithendra Vepa, Observe.AI


5

Every customer’s journey differs from the other. - Sumeet Shrivasta, Spocto


Enterprise businesses are increasingly looking to partner with organised logistics players to facilitate direct to consumer deliveries. - Pushkar Singh, LetsTransport


Every K12 system of every country – rich or poor – is outdated in the same way. - Anshul Bhagi, Camp K12


The biggest reason for the lack of SME B2B value chain digitisation are legacy tools, processes and systems that the SMEs use and they cannot be changed/replaced suddenly. - Vishal Gupta, HyloBiz


The celebrity B2B market is opaque, fragmented, inaccessible, and largely untapped. - Vinamra Pandiya, GoNuts


If jewellery businesses have their financials in order and survive the current rough patch, they are in for some good times. - Shobha Choksey, Shobha Shringar


Motorcycles are like babies and they need proper care, just the way we take care of our children. - Jasminder Singh, JS Films


Gamification is increasingly being used for advanced learning and attain better learner engagement. - Atul Temurnikar, Global Schools Foundation


Preparation for high-stake exams cannot happen over the internet. - Aakash Chaudhary, AESL


6

Fitness is overall well being and includes your mental state as well. - Minu Margeret, Bliss Club


Yoga is one of the best ways to increase strength, improve mental health, and build immunity — the key requirements for all of us today. - Ankit Nagori, Curefit


The competitive pressures of the multiple rat races we are all running in are probably the biggest cause of grief and depression. - TN Hari, BigBasket


People wanted to consume tea that is healthy, nutritious, and contains a lot of anti-oxidents. - Ashok Mittal, Teamonk


India is definitely gravitating towards freshly brewed coffee. - Rahul Jain, Beanly


The quality of milk in the capital is bad, despite India being the largest producer of milk in the world. - Kanika Yadav, Whyte Farms


Early financial education and increased financial literacy are imperative, and should be a first order concern for public policy and educators alike. - Sonam Chandwani, KS Legal & Associates


Women’s economic empowerment at the grassroots is hindered by a lack of enabling environment and a lack of suitable employment opportunities available to women. - Nikita Wadhwa, CIP


Being a woman leader is hard and the effort it takes for a woman to prove herself is disproportionately higher to the effort a man makes in the same domain for the same position. - Anupama Tej, Tinystep


Proper guidance from an industry expert or a mentor will be very helpful in not only making games, but also successfully monetising them. - Surya Prakash, Backstage Pass


7

Several companies across industries are investing a sizeable amount of money in marketing and still rely on traditional methods to evaluate performance. - Prakhar Gupta, Adorithm


Humans are layers of complexities. To manoeuvre around that and help each other realise the best of each other is the greatest challenge you’ll ever face in a journey like this. - Amrita Giriraj, Alankaara


You can build a sustainable, good, profitable business if the basic components of your business are right. The four key metrics are acquisition, engagement, retention, and a good user persona. - Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA


In trading, you need to make quick decisions, and make peace with the decisions and their consequences. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha


Performance marketing demands exceptional content, along with website execution that is free from commonplace flaws. - Siddhartha Vanvani, DigiDarts


8

The intersection of India’s innovation, governance, and entrepreneurship ecosystem shows how India is ready for a social impact revolution. - Kunal Sood, X Fellows


India has made its mark as a hotbed of innovation and disruption. - Soumyakanti Ray, P&G


The heart of every Indian is filled with deep anguish, resentment, and abhorrence against the atrocities of the Chinese and their persistent attitude of antagonism towards India. - Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT


The roughest roads often lead to the top. - Christina Aguilera


4

Music is unbreakable whether in India or worldwide. You can’t have a world without music. It’s not allowed. - Cyrus Broacha


Music is a universal language. - Tanuja Gomes, Furtados School of Music


Collaborating is finding that spark within a musician and a producer. - Shannon K, 'Give Me Your Hand'


The number of events and frequency of digital events are increasing because people still want to stay connected with artists and creators, and their art, outside of social media. - Shreyas Srinivasan, Paytm Insider


If you are seeing something for the first time, one of your first reactions should be fascination. - Sushant Singh Rajput


The beauty of sarees is that they are fluid and can be reused and upcycled into dresses, bags, furnishings, and accessories too. - Avipsha Thakur, Bunavat


Design is a feeling, it is a raw emotion. The design must show your skill sets of balance, proposition, and conviction. - Ramkripa Ananthan


When planning a museum, design has to be one of the major considerations as people learn with their eyes. - Deepthi Sasidharan, Eka Archiving


Drawing on pebbles is an immersive experience which is almost meditative in nature. - Sushil Bhasin, Doodlewala


Theatre is the foundation for acting. Theatre is the space for an actor where the actor is the supreme embodiment of that space. - Neeraj Kabi, ‘Paatal Lok’


Success is in the big things; happiness is in the small things. - Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reform H-1B visa system; move towards merit-based immigration: Trump to officials

Press Trust of India

Here’s how many Indians are willing to boycott Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus

Ramarko Sengupta

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg in the top 10 billionaires' club

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 will speed up the adoption of automation
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

US Congressmen urge Trump to revoke temporary suspension of H-1B visas

Press Trust of India

Reform H-1B visa system; move towards merit-based immigration: Trump to officials

Press Trust of India

With COVID-19 spreading fast, this Delhi startup enables companies to check on their employees' health

Vishal Krishna

These startups are ensuring mental wellbeing of their employees with yoga, meditation, workshops

Trisha Medhi

The Zoho Experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home

Vishal Krishna

How COVID-19 will speed up the adoption of automation

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India