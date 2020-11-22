Invest in human potential, says Sadhguru at Bengaluru Tech Summit

At Bengaluru Tech Summit, Sadhguru speaks about the interaction of science and spirituality and investing in human potential.





At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, experts and entrepreneurs shared insights on how Bengaluru was creating a deep-tech mindset.





Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports

Co-founder and CEO of Dream11 Harsh Jain spoke to Tarun Davda of Matrix Partners India on how he built the fantasy sports unicorn.





Experts from India and France discussed why collaboration between the two countries in the fintech space is a win-win situation.





PocketAces (L to R) Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita

Pocket Aces' Anirudh Pandita speaks about the evolution of content, and what the future holds in an era of individualised entertainment.





Rare Planet aims to provide a sustainable income to local karigars by promoting handicrafts made of terracotta, copper, wood, and more.





Savitha Sastry

Neuroscientist Savitha Sastry works with her husband to popularise Bharatnatyam through the digital medium.





Galaxy Surfactants manufactures chemicals for cleaning and personal care space. Its clients include L’ORÉAL, Colgate-Palmolive, and more.





