Invest in human potential, says Sadhguru at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Sadhguru on tapping human potential
At Bengaluru Tech Summit, Sadhguru speaks about the interaction of science and spirituality and investing in human potential.
Creating a deep-tech mindset for India
At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, experts and entrepreneurs shared insights on how Bengaluru was creating a deep-tech mindset.
How Harsh Jain realised Dream11
Co-founder and CEO of Dream11 Harsh Jain spoke to Tarun Davda of Matrix Partners India on how he built the fantasy sports unicorn.
The future of fintech is French
Experts from India and France discussed why collaboration between the two countries in the fintech space is a win-win situation.
The future of entertainment and media
Pocket Aces' Anirudh Pandita speaks about the evolution of content, and what the future holds in an era of individualised entertainment.
Disrupting Indian handicrafts market
Rare Planet aims to provide a sustainable income to local karigars by promoting handicrafts made of terracotta, copper, wood, and more.
Making Bharatnatyam accessible to millennials
Neuroscientist Savitha Sastry works with her husband to popularise Bharatnatyam through the digital medium.
The journey of Galaxy Surfactants
Galaxy Surfactants manufactures chemicals for cleaning and personal care space. Its clients include L’ORÉAL, Colgate-Palmolive, and more.
