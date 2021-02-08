Is it game, set and match for the Indian gaming industry?

By Ramarko Sengupta & Kanishk Singh|8th Feb 2021
As per Google-KPMG, India is now the world’s fastest-growing mobile gaming market, growing at 22 percent annually, poised to be worth $1.1 billion by 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning


With people working from home, social distancing becoming the norm, and limited physical sporting events due to the pandemic, online gaming has seen significant activity over the past few months. 


Mumbai-based startup, Nazara Technologies, backed by billionaire-investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, recently became the first Indian gaming technology company to file for an initial public offering (IPO). 

mpl

MPL cofounders Sai Srinivas Kiran and Shubham Malhotra

With e-sports platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL), raising $95 million and gaming companies raising a combined capital of $462.08 million across 23 deals from 2020 till now, is it then ‘game, set and match’ for the sector? 


As per Google-KPMG, India is now the world’s fastest-growing mobile gaming market, growing at 22 percent annually, poised to be worth $1.1 billion by 2021. 


The Interview 

The EV industry hopes with Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were high, especially as India has a target to become the largest EV market in the world by 2030. Chetan Maini of Sun Mobility said that the Budget put integrated recognition of the industry with Rs 18,000 crore outlay to support public bus transportation services, as well as Metro Lite and Neo-Metro services in Tier I and II cities.


Editor’s Pick: 

How India successfully carried out the massive Aadhaar rollout to build Digital India


Ram Sewak Sharma heads the government’s empowered group on COVID-19 vaccine administration, but this is not the first time he is heading a massive government project. He was involved in the rollout of India’s unique identity project Aadhaar, playing a key role in building Digital India for a billion-plus population. Read more. 

RS Sharma, Prime VP

Startup Spotlight

Bengaluru-based coffee startup uplifts small and medium farmers by improving the value chain


The coffee drinking experience has been gaining traction in India, with the country now the sixth-largest producer of coffee. Yet, many small and medium farmers aren't getting the expected reach. That's why Soomanna Mandepanda and his spouse Puja Soomanna started Humblebean in 2017 ties up with small coffee farmers in south India, roasts and grounds supply, provides the beans to roasters, exports its products, operates brew bars, and has an online presence. Read more.

Humblebean

News & Updates



  • The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has amended rules for One Person Companies (OPCs) to bring more unincorporated businesses into the organised corporate sector, and has extended fast track merger process to startups and other small companies.


  • Times Internet, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ShareChat, and government-backed National Informatics Centre (NIC) emerging as India's top app publishers in 2020, according to app analytics provider App Annie. Meanwhile, Ludo King-maker Gametion emerged as India's top game publisher.



Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairman of Biocon Ltd

“Economic empowerment is what will bridge the gap of gender inequality.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairman, Biocon Ltd


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Supersourcing raises Rs 1.5 Cr in seed round from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Dr Ritesh Malik

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Newton School raises $5 M in Series A round led by RTP Global

[Funding alert] Meat and seafood brand TenderCuts raises $15M led by Paragon Partners, NABVENTURES

Daily Capsule
Is it game, set and match for the Indian gaming industry?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

HCL announces one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 Cr for employees

[Funding alert] GlobalFair raises $2M in seed round led by Saama Capital, India Quotient

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 8, 2021)

Profit at Japan's SoftBank zooms on lucrative investments

Government asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation amid farmer stir

Leading crypto companies join hands to launch #Indiawantsbitcoin

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter