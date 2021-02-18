‘Data is now recognised as a powerful source of innovation’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The entire world is on social media now and it is important for merchants to find the customers where they spend most of their time. - Vargab Bakshi, Shopify





The growing importance of technology, analysis, war room strategies and surveys has resulted in politicians across parties making a beeline for technocrats. - Utkarsh Ayush, Digital Minds





We foresee a massive shift towards content-driven shopping. - Sattvik Mishra, ScoopWhoop Media





It’s disappointing to see that there is no emphasis on learning how an operating system works, even though that’s the first thing that a person interacts with when using a computer. - Subhajeet Mukherjee, The Programming Foundation

True learning happens during self-study for most students. - Imbesat Ahmad, Filo

The agriculture ecosystem is witnessing a wave of entrepreneurship with disruptive and futuristic ideas. - Dilip Chenoy, FICCI





Entrepreneurs across industries are leveraging the benefits accruing from virtual events, soft launches, and webinars to retain a competitive edge and survive the pandemic. - Sameer Chhabra, T-Hub





Omnichannel, self-service engagements are the way of the future in insurance and beyond. - Simha Sadasiva, Ushur

Fintech companies that cater to children help them become financial savvy by teaching them the importance of investing and inculcating a habit of saving. - Saumya Shah, Tarrakki





Digital lending is a global effort to create a more financially inclusive world and provide nearly three billion people excluded from these services the access to a wide range of financial products. - Anand Agrawal, Credgenics

The last 24 months has been interesting for the Indian gaming market. In the last 17 months, over $750 million has been poured into Indian startups across the board. - Salone Sehgal, Lumikai Fund

2020 has seen a higher amount of total investments of $2.1 billion in the [edtech] sector compared to investment of $ 1.7 billion in last 10 years combined. - Anand Rathi Advisors Limited





The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 and will help Karnataka reach the goal of $150 billion in IT exports, and also become a $300 billion economy by 2025. - C N Ashwath Narayan, DCM





The growing burden of chronic diseases in India is exacerbated by issues around compliance of patients with the treatment regime – including medication, lifestyle changes and periodic follow-ups. - Ranjan Pai, MEMG

Digitisation has helped us to reach the unreachable. - Sangita Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Group

It is encouraging to see Tier-II and Tier-III markets provide tough competition to the metros when it comes to gaming, entertainment, and fintech. - Sanjay Trisal, AppsFlyer India





India has a complex supply chain. However, the solutions for small dealers and retailers are limited. - Ishpreet Gandhi, Stride Ventures

COVID-19 has also exposed the lack of cyber risk preparedness and inadequate processes of technology risk management in Indian startups. - Udai Chopra and Hersh Shah





The dynamic market conditions precipitated by the Covid 19 crisis also meant that organisations faced a number of data privacy and security challenges. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp

For a SaaS business, security is not a separate team’s effort. It has to be a part of the core culture. - Harishankaran K, HackerRank

A safer internet will improve experiences and shape the well-being of our communities. - Keshav Dhakad, Microsoft India





Digital transformation isn’t just restricted to IT; it is about people, it is about culture and process. A complex transition is happening. - Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, Red Hat





Practically, every technology will start advancing exponentially. They will start converging, opening up trillion-dollar opportunities for new industries while decimating old ones - Vivek Wadhwa and Ismail Amla, ‘From Incremental to Exponential’





Cloud computing is the future. Efficient usage of these services can unlock a lot of opportunities, but managing them well is essential for your growth. - Alok Bansal, Visionet

In 2021, it’s the combination of artificial and human intelligence that will transform the work and its workers. - Vikram Wadhawan, Vasitum

Data is now recognised as a powerful source of innovation. - Tuija Rentala, Katariina Palomaki and Katri Valkokari, 'Managing Digital Open Innovation'





