‘Digital today is the most advertised category’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Only three percent of the world is on the cloud. If you don't get senior management together, it does not happen. - Andy Jassy, Amazon

Climate change is an urgent and complex challenge, and CXOs need to come up with stricter regulations. Sustainability needs to be managed every day. - Mayank Chauhan, LogicLadder





The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations along with technical proficiency. - Remi Maillard, Airbus India & South Asia





Among other things, a fintech hub carries immense promise in terms of connecting a nation’s fintech ecosystem with its global counterparts. - Amit Dhakad, Market Pulse.

A tech-led ecosystem that offers seamless continuity of care and support is very much the need of the hour for the millions suffering and seeking quality mental healthcare today. - Amit Malik, InnerHour

To prepare the existing healthcare workforce and meet the human resources needed to man the proposed healthcare facilities, it is important to give significant attention to training, re-skilling, and knowledge upgrading of healthcare professionals through digital mediums. - Nilesh Aggarwal, Medtalks.in





Every crop is a multibillion-dollar industry. There are many agritech startups today, and it is not a winner-takes-all market. - Amit Sinha, Unnati

The development of a world-class fintech hub will attract more international investors to invest in India. - Rohit Garg, SmartCoin





In addition to the technology, we will need good data governance and community engagement for the benefits to reach every Indian. - Roopa Kudva, Omidyar Network India





Over 30 countries have introduced a mandatory computer science curriculum for grades KG -12. India has just introduced NEP 2020 where coding will be a mandatory subject from Class 6. - Pooja Goyal, Avishkaar

ALSO READ Digitisation in healthcare amid pandemic helped in improving quality and accessibility, say experts

The reason there is a gap in financial services is because of a lack of tailor-made solutions for the customers’ needs in semi-urban and rural areas of India. - Dilip Modi, Spice Money





Existing microblogging platforms have not been able to grow beyond the English-speaking population. - Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo





Growing reach, awareness, and acceptance of digital learning will deepen the market in the long term while creating room for more startups to emerge as new vernacular language speaking students to enter the market. - Rajinder Balaraman, Matrix India

Historically, we have seen a lower percentage of women in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields in India, so this has been the case in the B2B technology space. - Madhurima Agarwal, NetApp Excellerator





The telemedicine market in India is a very large growth opportunity. - Supriya Singh, JAFCO Asia Fund





It would have been advantageous if the government had introduced a GST cut from 18 percent to 5 percent for edtech products, benefiting both learners and edtech companies. - Prateek Shukla, Masai School





In a significant push to digitise businesses, the government has increased the tax audit limit under Section 44AB from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, where 95 percent of business transactions are done in digital mode. - Archit Gupta, ClearTax

Small retailers and kiranas were instrumental in growing the share of digital payments in India and in providing easy payment solutions to their customers since the onset of COVID-19. - Manish Patel, MSwipe





Digital payments are revolutionising the way India shops and spends. In its endeavour to boost digital payments in the country, the government has set aside Rs 1,500 crore for the promotion of digital payments. - Harsh Jain, Groww

Driven by the 600 million-plus mobile internet users, the biggest digital market in the making, India along with China are the only major economies attracting positive FDI inflows currently. - Manoj Kohli, SoftBank India

The rapidly growing ecosystem in Indonesia will require digital management of equity, ESOP culture, employee liquidity programs and a thriving secondary private market. - Ravi Ravulaparthi, Qapita

The rise in the consumption of content in 2020 also saw the rise of innovation and creativity. Short video apps saw exponential growth after gaining popularity. - Sumit Ghosh, Chingari

Network effects are critical for any content platform to grow sustainably. - Varun Saxena, Bolo Indya

With mobile accelerating at an even faster rate than anticipated, publishers must engage with this audience to stay relevant. - Theodore Krantz, App Annie





One can never deny the magic of the big-screen experience, but OTT is a medium for the future and it has established its place within the industry. - Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Bellbottom'





Whether it is sales calls, phone support or product feedback, voice has been the top choice for companies around the globe. - Abhimanyu, Agara

ALSO READ This woman entrepreneur’s edtech startup wants students to align with their interest

Consumer options and views matter the most. - Amit Lakhotia, Park+





A product is only a tab away once a consumer makes a purchasing decision, all thanks to the digital revolution. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket





Product-market-fit is really found by taking two rough stones and grinding them together. - Jon Sakoda, Decibel

If an entrepreneur is looking at building a brand then online is the way to go. - Ritesh Kumar Sharma, Mokshi

Digital today is the most advertised category with ecommerce, edtech, fintech, and gaming gaining immense importance in consumers’ lives. - Prabeer Patankar, Update Advertising and Marketing





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).