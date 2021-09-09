[Funding alert] OckyPocky raises seed round from Udaan co-founder, SucSEED Indovation Fund

Gurugram-based interactive learning app ﻿OckyPocky﻿ raised an undisclosed investment from Udaan Co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar and Hyderabad-headquartered SucSEED Indovation Fund as part of its seed round, the startup said Thursday.

The edtech startup will use the capital to grow its repository of content for a wider vernacular audience and fine-tune its offerings to benefit a greater student base.

OckyPocky offers key language learning programmes so kids can achieve lasting success with a firm grasp of the English language. Through an AI-based platform — which gives real-time feedback to kids as they learn — OckyPocky ensures better learning outcomes.

Speaking on the capital injection, Amit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, OckyPocky, said,

“Since its inception, OckyPocky has been on a mission to empower children and help them master English — with the right learning tools that can unlock unlimited future possibilities for them. With this seed funding round led by Sujeet Sir and SIF, we will be able to expand and further develop our technology to deliver high quality personalised learning experience enabled by an interactive and innovative approach across India’s high-potential Tier-II, III, and IV cities.”

"The OckyPocky team is focused on solving one of the long-standing problems in the Indian education system, i.e., democratising English learning through tech. I was impressed by the product quality and team background, along with the personalised nature of the language learning programmes that it offers,” said Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Udaan.

“Their product is propelled by their huge IP and has been steadily growing since the pandemic. It is vernacular focused, and I could relate to my own humiliation stories from my childhood when discussing them. I will be spending some time every quarter to help them iron out their scaling plans, and am really excited to join hands and support them in their journey," he added.

According to Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder and Managing Partner, SucSEED Indovation Fund, the Indian education system has gone through some landmark shifts, with the pandemic and increasing digitisation. As a result, the size of the market is poised to scale $3.2 billion by 2022 and $10.4 billion by 2025.

“OckyPocky makes learning fun and personalised. It facilitates brain development, skill development by taking advantage of a kid's natural desire to learn and also curating creative courses for their learners. OckyPocky is an interactive app using AI technology to create a personalized experience," he added.