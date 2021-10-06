‘Employment and upskilling are the most pressing issues of any country’ – 45 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Data pipelines are like modern supply chains for digital information. When they break, business grinds to a halt. - Ashwin Rajeeva, Acceldata
Big Data provides the much-needed analytics highlighting the inequalities in the access to quality education across different segments of society so that appropriate measures can be implemented to make the Right to Education a reality. - Ilangovel Thulasimani, Practically
The 5G rollout will in turn fuel the need for robust backhaul as the number of cell sites go up by nearly 5 times. - Rajnish Kapur, IAN Fund
Blockchain is the technology meant for the people and not for selective corporations. It gives the power back to the people and that’s the purest form of democracy we all debate about. - Vikram R Singh, Antier Solutions
NFTs are gaining massive adoption from both retail users as well as institutions, but the collectors face liquidity challenges, often forcing them to sell off their prized assets. - Varun Satyam, Strip Finance
Because the security threats are continuously evolving, the implementation cycles need to be extremely fast enough so that you can address the new cyber threats. - Anirban Mandal, NASSCOM
The long term and safe nature of housing finance assets create a large opportunity for new-age technology companies for building interesting fintech models. - Aparajit Bhandarkar, Varanium Capital
The low-income segment; they get daily or weekly wages. They buy small amounts — multiple times. It is one of the reasons why the one-rupee shampoo sachet works so well. - Vidit Aatrey, Meesho
Anything slightly expensive, something that causes you a little bit of pause when you look at the ticket price, is a perfect category for Buy Now Pay Later products. - Lizzie Chapman, ZestMoney
The future looks promising for both online and offline retail of fashion jewellery. There are plenty of opportunities as fashion trends are changing at a rapid pace. - Yogesh Rawat, Mirana by Megha
Proper training is the biggest challenge for robot-assisted surgeries. - Sudhir P Srivastava, SS Innovations
There might be some consolidation in future, but the nature of the [fantasy sports] business is such that multiple players will continue to exist in the market. - Amit Purohit, Fantasy Akhada
A lot of gaming ideas/teams do not get requisite support in form of capital, guidance or strategic help from the ecosystem. - Paavan Nanda, WinZO Games
Considered a male bastion for long, women have now discovered the exciting and analytical world of virtual gaming too. - Ankita Ashara, PlayerzPot Media
Audio is a powerful tool that allows you to learn and participate while multi-tasking. - Ankur Inflection Point Ventures
The auto segment is just an example of what can be done with voice technology across segments. - Tapan Barman, Mihup
The success of apps like TikTok proved that short-form, engaging content is here to stay. - James Lewis, Learnreel
Every medium has its own challenges, but the good thing is that with each medium, you can say something totally different, or you can say it in a way where it’s uniquely personal to you. - Gursimran Khamba
If used correctly, the digital space can be greatly impactful in a positive way. - Nakshatra Sanjai, nooh-gah!
We must evaluate multi-experience (MX), user experience (UX), customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) together as part of Total experience (TX). - Arvinder Pal Singh, Enquero
Digital marketers need not fear being replaced by AI. AI creates new skills to master and new positions to be filled in. - Lavinn Rajpal, Merge Infinity Global
The India B2B markets across intermediaries, financial services, and manufacturers are fast consolidating, driven by technology and access to efficient debt capital. - Asish Mohapatra, OfBusiness
With 10 percent penetration, health insurance is at a very nascent stage in the country, leading to high out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure. - Mayank Khanduja, Elevation Capital
Today, India is one of the fastest growing markets with over 2,100 fintechs operational. - Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister
With the newly launched e-Rupi digital payments platform, India has now taken its first step towards having its own digital currency. - Vineet Tyagi, Biz2X
Proactive regulatory reforms are having a game-changing impact on the debt market structure in India. - Gopal Srinivasan, TVS Capital Funds
Facilities like E-KYC, video KYC, the information provided by credit bureaus, Geo-tagging, E-sign, e NACH/ MANDATE etc. has changed the entire dynamics of lending. Sourcing and delivery cost has come down. Customer experience has improved drastically. - Tanya Chadha, Mswipe
The Indian wealth management sector represents a huge structural opportunity. - Shiv Gupta, Sanctum
Personal finance for young users has largely been unaddressed. This is the right time to do it. - Supriya Singh, JAFCO Asia
In India, parents do not talk about money to their children and teens, leaving them to gain their own understanding in college or jobs. - Ankit Shah, IAMIN-World
High onboarding barriers and lack of innovation in savings products have driven 180 million in India to resort to pooling funds illegally in the form of committees, beesi, chitty, and chit funds, and expose themselves to fraud and loss of their hard-earned money. - Manuraj Jain, The Money Club
The ubiquitous nature of computer science has made it a critical skill in the employment landscape. Early access to computer science education will go a long way in providing India's youth with the opportunity to build their best future. - Amit Agarwal, Amazon India
In India, online education has the potential to extend the scope of ‘Right to Education’ to students in the underserved community and capture the ‘Next Half Billion’ income group, representing over half of the country’s student population. - Sugandhi Matta, ABC World Asia
The Indian edtech industry is valued at over $30 billion and the incumbents have significantly transformed the way education is being imparted to students. - Ganesh Agarwal, Prime Securities
In the next 10 years, India is likely to employ 16 million engineers, and currently, about 93 percent of engineering graduates in India are not equipped enough to enter the IT industry. - Karun Tadepalli, byteXL
Blue-collar employment is a huge segment not just in India, but globally. Digitisation is gathering pace as part of Industry 4.0 initiatives. - Sunil Haridas, Pradjna
Indians have entertainment engraved into their DNA and enjoy it across various formats and avenues. - Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys
The diagnostics industry in India is a $10B highly fragmented market with only a few organized players. - Kiran Vasireddy, Kalaari Capital
Surgical care in India is riddled with challenges like price opacity, even pricing shocks, friction in patient experience - just to name a few. - Preet Pal Thakur, Glamyo Health
The electric logistics vision is a $123 billion market in India and we can see multiple unicorns in this space. - Akash Gupta, Zypp Electric
Traditional supply chains in lifestyle categories in India continue to be extremely unorganised and fragmented. - Shraeyansh Thakur, Sequoia India
CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) is a $6 billion market in India and SEA, and one of the fastest-growing technology areas in the post-COVID-19 world. - Sumit Jain, Sistema Asia Fund
Digitization will play a huge role in creating a differentiated service experience catering to every consumer. - Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, Airtel Business
Partner lifecycle management is an area that is still largely manual, paper-driven and remains a void left by most enterprise applications. - Saras Agarwal, Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund
HR is an area in desperate need of disruption, with many slow, manual processes overwhelming HR departments. - Mark Terbeek, Greycroft
The goal of skill-tech is to develop technology that creates skills in learners so they can accomplish vocational goals like getting a job or promotion. - Ravish Agarwal, Able Jobs
Employment and upskilling are the most pressing issues of any country. - Nirmit Parikh, Apna
