‘Technology is a terrible master but a wonderful servant – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

The role of AI is critical to personalising teaching at scale. - Ranjan Sakalley, Vedantu

One of the biggest challenges students face in their journey is learning gaps, which become visible when they are attempting to solve problems on their own. - Imbesat Ahmad, Filo

Managing operations is challenging, especially in the ecommerce space. One has to keep track of all the new launches and have quality checks in place. - Radhika Koolwal, Urban Space

Technology is the backbone of what is going to power the next few years of evolution in logistics. - Praful Poddar, Shiprocket

Smart toys will become increasingly customisable. Like mobile data packages, with a basic model, you can likely keep adding features as you please. - Vivek Goyal, PlayShifu

If 2011-2013 was about pushing products to people and creating more acceptance, 2020-2022 is the golden age of sextech, much like the internet in the 1990s. - Raj Armani, ﻿IMBesharam

People have started viewing and loving content from across the globe, which as a filmmaker gives you the opportunity and platform to collaborate with artists and people across the globe. - Minolae Jain

Laying the foundation for a digitised and monetarily-supported, AI-integrated legacy, gamification is changing the game for the global iGaming market. - Anton Rublievskyi, PMI

Emails have been the best, low-cost and high-return marketing channel for decades and still continues to be so. - Ramesh Srinivasan, Netcore Cloud

Everyone is now empowered to be a journalist, opinion-maker, and salesperson. - Jessie Paul, ‘Marketing without Money’

We are seeing a big evolution in storytelling with people building direct relationships with their consumers. - Ranjeet Pratap Singh, ﻿Pratilipi

If someone wants to really reach out to the unbanked population, they have to simplify the onboarding process. - Harshavardhan Pusala, ﻿Techurate

[Legal aspects] can be very unnerving for anyone, especially for startup founders who are anyway grappling with numerous issues of starting a venture. - Akshat Singhal, Legistify

Think of the exponential connections that, paired with the internet, eliminate geographical and even socioeconomic barriers. - Pritish Nair, Lunchclub

With the global adoption of crypto, blockchain products and services like NFTs are going mainstream. - Nischal Shetty, WazirX

Building the right product and building something that is needed is important rather than building a ton of things where a percentage of things might not even be used. - Rahul Arora, Intervue.io

Automation is not a luxury today, it’s a necessity. - Avi Kumar, Join Ventures

As companies have moved all their processes to a digital world, the way a company operates has become critical for businesses to function. - David Hsu, Retool

Agility in technology, strategy, and decision making will be what sets any business apart when it comes to navigating disruptions. - Vishal Rally, Tata TeleServices

Technology is a terrible master but a wonderful servant. We can either condemn it or accept it and use its tools to make our lives more efficient. - Sachin Shukla, UPDEED

