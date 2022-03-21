‘There has been a humongous shift from offline channels to online channels’ – 20 quotes of the week from India’s pandemic struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The past two years have starkly revealed the pressing challenges facing healthcare and life sciences across the globe. - Tom McGuinness, Microsoft

Common vaccines in India can be stored and transported at room temperature without any problem, but the COVID-19 vaccines were a different ballgame. - Udit Mangal, Pluss Advanced Technologies

We have clearly seen that this number [group health insurance] will be way higher due to the increasing awareness and necessity of health insurance post-COVID-19. - Sanil Basutkar, HealthySure

People are taking deeper interest in their food beyond viral trends, focusing more on what they’re putting into their bodies, opting for locally sourced clean food, and exploring what true nourishment entails. - Shriya Naheta, Zama Organics

The pandemic brought in heightened awareness about immunity. - Rishubh Satiya, Plix

After two years living in a pandemic, our meals, in addition to achieving physical fitness, have evolved to boost immunity along with keeping postbiotics in check. - Siddhant Bhargava, Food Darzee

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on mankind and hit the MSME sector hard. The traditional one-size-fits-all approach will not suit the sector now, and the need of the hour is to get customised support to rebuild the economic ecosystem. - Raghunandan Saraf, Insaraf.com

Covid-19 really hit the fitness industry badly as gyms and training studios couldn’t survive the loss. - Jeeth Sanghavi, Boxx Era

The pandemic has had an adverse impact on musicians. In the absence of live concerts, there was no opportunity to perform and earn. - Rajmohan Krishnan, Entrust

With limited capital, lack of digital knowledge, and low credit rates, many MSMEs closed their operations permanently. Yet despite this, small enterprises have turned towards digitisation. - Nikhil Arora, GoDaddy

COVID-19 epidemic has temporarily affected various sectors including the MSMEs in the country and their employment. - Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSMEs

The pandemic had worsened the cash collection situation. Payments had become even more of a challenge. - Aravind Gopalan, Freshworks

Global events have radically changed consumer behaviour, particularly among women, who now rely on apps as the go-to channel for all aspects of their lives. - Sidharth Malik, CleverTap

There has been a humongous shift from offline channels to online channels as well as a major shift in the sources of entertainment for consumers. - Akshay Modi, Modi Naturals

Digital and technological advancement is the way to go for loan disbursals and management in the Post Covid World. - Vineet Tyagi, Biz2X

The pandemic prompted fintech companies to pivot to solve unique challenges faced by customers. - Raghunandan G, Zolve

During the Covid pandemic, central banks across the world pumped in $25 trillion, while the global GDP shrank by $3 trillion. - Siddarth Pai, 3one4 Capital

Never has the world moved so quickly and workplaces adapted accordingly. - Sudhir Naidu, Troop Messenger

