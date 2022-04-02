‘Entrepreneurship will be a key cornerstone of a sustainable economy’ – 30 quotes of the week on founders and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of March 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

As a founder, there's no such thing as switching off. You create a boundary for yourself. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S

If that idea gets you going, go ahead and do it; the worst that can happen is you fail, and it's better to accept failure than to keep wondering “What if…” - Udita Pal, Salt

Just start it and do it with 100 percent of your heart and you’ll succeed one day. Do not let the fear of failure stop you. - Akshata Jain, Knot Your Type

It always starts with a story… And it’s extremely important to tell that story well. - Aishvarya Murali, The Unbottle Co

Authentic stories sometimes can only come from lived experiences. - Mrittika ‘Mou’ Sarin

The challenge [of getting investment] is that you have to work with someone else’s sense of speed and scale of growth. And a good pressure to build on your promises. - Rashi Narang, Heads Up for Tails

If you think fundraising is highly energetic and takes a lot and very demanding, then an exit is at least three times. - Rohit Anand, 1DigitalStack

Many women feel scared to speak in front of a team. There are too many second and third-level derivative thoughts that keep women mum. - Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi

[Gender biases] are ingrained very early days. It is conditional through generations... and changing slowly. - Falguni Nayar, ﻿Nykaa﻿

When kids are born into our homes, we divide them as a boy and a girl and tell them that these are the dreams acceptable out of you. - Zoya Agarwal

Today’s women love to experiment and create their own ensembles. They test mixing and matching their attires, and create new looks. - Sara Ali Khan

Sexuality and pleasure are directly linked to how we identify and our individuality, which are linked to how we show ourselves, be it in the boardroom or the bedroom. - Lora DiCarlo

There will be inflection points in both your personal and professional lives and you need to be equally wedded to both. - Nandini S, ﻿Infosys

There is no bigger support system that you can find other than yourself. If you can get that in place, everyone else will feel your vibe and push you forward. - Deepika Nagasamy, Dindigul Thalappakatti Biriyani

Microbiomes that are present in our environment can contaminate food, and a child’s gut is not strong enough to digest microbiome contaminated food. - Sridevi Ashala, Tummy Friendly Foods

Migraine affects over 12 percent of the global population. The incidence is much higher than diabetes or cardiac disease, especially in the age group of 20 years to 50 years. - Anita Bhandari, FutureCure

Snacking in between meals is a great way to fulfil daily dietary requirements in a nutritional way. - Vikas Nahar, Happilo

The core of summer eating is that we can and should enjoy some healthy carbohydrates. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

It’s cheaper and impactful to lead a healthier lifestyle and to be aware of steps to prevent diseases and seek early diagnosis and treatment to delay onset and progression of a disease. - Garima Singh, Health Assist

Wellbeing is not a cookie cutter model. - Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Apollo Hospitals

Astro-numerological advice and sound therapy helps to build motivation to curate a lifestyle where one is able to achieve their aims and ambitions holistically. - Sidhharrth S Kumaar, NumroVani

Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. - Byju Raveendran

Gain the necessary skills to train people and help them find jobs. That is the only way everybody can grow. - Satabdi Sahoo

It is also important to take risks in your career to develop a holistic body of work and learn new things from everyone, every interaction, and every cross-functional project. - Sharmistha Adhya, Infosys

There is no harm in seeking help. You can’t and don’t need to be perfect at everything. - Ruchi Kalra, Oxyzo

As a leader, you have to get to the middle ground. - Aditi Kothari Desai, DSP Investment Managers

The real power of money is the power to give it away. - Narayana Murthy, Infosys

As a trendsetting industry, the global fashion industry must serve as a role model, and as informed consumers, we must support them in their endeavour to build a sustainable environment. - Jyoti Bowen Nath, Claricent Partners

The clean beauty philosophy is quickly catching on, and newer D2C brands are entering the market. - Merin Liza Jacob, Green And Beige

A promotion of water literacy based on the local hydrogeology and aquifers will help people realise that water is indeed a public and hence, a shared good. - Crispino Lobo, WOTR

True sustainability involves maintaining it, living by it, and making sure that it really is taken care of. It’s important therefore, to find people who are motivated to be a part of the [lake] restoration. - Heather Baker, CLEAN International

Entrepreneurship will be a key cornerstone of a sustainable economy. - Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Hub71

