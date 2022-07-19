Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of July 11-17 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Clean energy installation goals are ramped up around the world, and solar is a long-term beneficiary of this trend. - Raj Prabhu, Mercom Capital Group

When used appropriately, second-life batteries can have a huge impact, helping people in challenging life situations earn an income and gain economic independence – everything in a sustainable way. - Prodip Chatterjee, ﻿Nunam

Hydrogen is increasingly being looked at for long-haul mobility, steel, cement, semiconductor, and food processing industries for decarbonisation. - Prasanta Sarkar, Newtrace

The concept of plastic credit has the potential to accelerate recycling activities and strengthen the ecosystem. - Shailendra Singh Rao, Creduce

ESG issues such as climate change, data privacy and security, workforce diversity, and inclusivity rank high among consumers and employees alike. - Bala Srinivasa, Arkam Ventures and Vineet Agarwal, SG Analytics

New-age leadership about assisting with environmental conservation, collaboration, and future co-creation. - Arshdeep Singh

Diversity and inclusion make for a stronger and more progressive workplace. - Manish Chopra, Amazon India

Inclusion is not an additional cost that you're adding, although that's what most people think because the processes are very exclusively designed. - Soumita Basu, Zyenika Fashion

Women’s economic empowerment is central to poverty reduction and shared prosperity. - Megha Phansalkar, Tisser Artisan Trust

Millennials are a consumer category that seek a higher order of convenience without compromising on taste. - Sunay Bhasin, MTR Foods

The young generation is increasingly looking at the learning opportunities that their job roles provide them and give more meaning to their life and careers. - Amit Verma, ﻿Codvo

If, as a teacher, you get stuck in the cycle of money-making, your career will end in no time. You will be wasting your teaching skills, thinking of ways to get more students to enrol instead of focusing on your lecture. - Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah

Finance, for anyone, is only a means to an end, and ultimately users are best served when their core aspirations are served. - Rohit Rathi, ﻿KarmaLifeAI

Competition is good for business as it helps us spot opportunities to innovate, promote the business, enhance products or services, and ultimately outshine the other. - Utsav Bhattacharjee, PickMyWork

A right logistical partner can enable a smoothly flowing assembly line of operations and makes all the difference in enhancing the consumer experience. - Mauli Teli, Iba

There are people who are truly supportive of your dreams and want you to succeed. You need to nurture those relationships and not take them for granted. - Kavita Shenoy, Voiro

Just take more risks. Do not shy away from questioning the status quo. - Shobhita Agarwal, WordHurdle

Failures are the most effective path to success. So, seek the strength within you to chase your dreams. - Deepti Prasad, Spyne.ai

Integrity is the key to running a sustainable business. - Payeli Ghosh, JIFFY.ai

