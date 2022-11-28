Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

By Sujata Sangwan
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 14:31:59 GMT+0000
Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners
In March 2022, Urban Company launched the Partner Stock Option Plan to award shares worth Rs 150 crore to thousands of service partners.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Urban Company on Monday said it has granted stock options worth Rs 5.2 crore to around 500 partners across India under the Partner Stock Option Plan (PSOP).


In a statement, Urban Company said it is working towards creating a diverse and inclusive partner ecosystem as well as increasing the representation of women in the firm. To this end, 30% of the PSOP recipients are female partners from the beauty and wellness vertical. Further, among the cities, Bengaluru had the most number of partner shareholders at 26%, followed by Delhi NCR (22%), Mumbai and Pune (together accounting for 16%) and Hyderabad (15%). 


Earlier this March, the company had announced that it plans to grant stock options worth Rs 150 crore to thousands of service partners over the next 5-7 years at near zero cost. It set up an evergreen trust to manage the PSOP program.


The company has received board approval for the first tranche of Rs 75 crore worth of stocks to be disbursed over the next few years. Seven partners, who were part of the first cohort of stock recipients in March, received it again for the second time, due to their consistently high performance. 

1802 people loved this story

From product-tech startup to home services unicorn, the long and winding journey of Urban Company


"This is just the start and we are hopeful that in the coming years, the numbers will rise to thousands," said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Urban Company.


According to the recently released H1 2022 UC Earnings Index, the top 20% of UC partners earned an average of about Rs 38,000 per month, net of commissions, fees, and other costs. 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals

TechSparks 2022: Decoding the data economy for the coming ‘techade’