‘HR Tech has been a key enabler in assisting firms in adjusting to the new normal’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

When Covid hit, the world itself became unstable, causing lost lives to lost jobs, and here the environment might force you to choose the behaviour of courage. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

In the post-pandemic world, people insist on working for leaders who focus on their employees’ well-being. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'

For her leadership during the Ukraine war and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ursula von der Leyen sits atop the 19th annual Forbes list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. – Forbes magazine





People shopped more when they were cooped up at home, but now that normal life has resumed, sales have slowed down. - Sarthika Singha, GoGo On The Go





We are currently witnessing a surge in credit applications from the microenterprise sector as businesses are being rebuilt post the disruptions caused by the pandemic. - Sanjay Sharma, Aye Finance

Demand is picking up across all key business cities, which confirms that the recovery is broad-based. - Kavikrut, OYO





Since the pandemic, we have witnessed significant growth in interest for the co-living sector. - Elias Kawar, Eagle Investments





Our growth skyrocketed post-COVID-19. We went from four to five buildings to signing up 25 buildings (with 2,400 beds) in Bengaluru. We started expanding to Goa and are now eyeing Hyderabad and Mumbai. - Kahraman Yigit, Olive by Embassy





The occupancy rate currently is the highest in the industry—95% of Housr rooms are booked. We expanded 6X in adding new accommodations during the COVID-19 period. - Deepak Anand, Settl

Edtech's massive growth during COVID changed the whole learning ecosystem. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S

When COVID broke out, the campus was shut and all professors and students were quarantined. We were asked if we could offer our two-year programme for free as coursework needed to keep going. - Jeff Maggioncalda, ﻿Coursera

I’m proud of what I started during the pandemic. People don’t know me by name now, they call me GoGo. I feel good that I was able to create a small label. - Sarthika Singha, GoGo On The Go





Post-pandemic, we were stuck with inventory – I was looking to fill a gap, and that's when I looked at retail. - Barath Akkihebbal, ShoprSmart

It has been a very tough journey for the art fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as showcasing art and inviting large gatherings were restricted. - Rajendra, India Art Festival

I started learning art during the pandemic. That was the time when art work gave me positivity. - Samapika Satapathy, Aakriti Art Goup





Financially, the pandemic restricted my work orders for art, and I am still trying to cope with it. - Manjunath Honnapura, Beyond Forms and Plain





I actually did a lot of artwork during the pandemic and it was my meditative zone with everything that was going around. I found peace in my artwork, I guess one does their best in such a situation. - Akshata Shetty, India Art Festival

The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the urgency of accelerating digital transformation at Dabur. - Dabur report





Having a physical distance and communicating via a sheet of glass has allowed my own leadership style to develop and mature, to communicate more effectively and delegate and trust more. - Ajay Jain, Tata Motors





Both before and after the pandemic, HR Tech has been a key enabler in assisting firms in adjusting to the ‘new normal’. - Gireesh Rowjee, greytHR





