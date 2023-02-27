Success is a continuous journey: 25 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs, leaders
February 27, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 27 2023 12:17:13 GMT+0000
- +0
- +0
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from February 13-19 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Also see our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.
The financial success of the company is tied in with the success of our micro-entrepreneurs. - Nidhi Pant, S4S Technologies
Addressing long-standing gaps in its IP framework will be critical to India's ability to create a new model for the region and India's continued economic growth. - Patrick Kilbride, US Chamber of Commerce
With every passing year, you have new dreams, new entrepreneurs, new journeys but the core principle remains the same. - Renuka Ramnath, Multiples Alternate Asset Management
Canada is officially inviting international entrepreneurs to set up their businesses in the country – it is willing to accept up to 14,500 new businesses by 2025 under the Federal Business immigration program. - Ray Walia, Launch Ventures
When it comes to securing data, today’s security challenges include managing an evolving threat landscape with a modern work environment in mind. - Sudiip Goswami, Dell Technologies
The three aspects that go into the foundation of building a private equity firm is knowing the person behind the show, operating with the spirit of trust through partnership, and nurturing the dream. - Renuka Ramnath, Multiples Alternate Asset Management
If millions of small businesses get access to credit, that gives them the capital to build their companies, then they will create jobs. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys
Any new financial technology also comes with risks. The recent collapse of some prominent crypto exchanges has intensified concerns about market integrity and user protection. That is why we need the right policies. - Kristalina Georgieva, IMF
Every digital transaction contributes to artificial intelligence, the creation of which will actually determine what is the balance of power among nations in the coming years. - S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
Going beyond the boundaries of revenue villages, non-profits are able to penetrate through to smaller hamlets and tribal communities that are often off-the-grid for the government machinery. - Zarina Screwvala, Swades Foundation
Only by creating an inclusive agenda will the global economic leadership win back the confidence of the world. - PM Narendra Modi
Education is one sector where you have the benefits of double bottom line. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S
Growth will be driven by knowledge, sustainability and innovation. - Anurag Jain, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
The best part of the senior care market is how loyal they are–maybe one of the most loyal, making it an exciting space to solve for. - Sanil Sachar, Huddle
What organisations need to realise is that senior professionals are more motivated by engaging and meaningful work rather than direct compensation. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners
With metal pens, the demand is less compared to plastic pens, and so the machinery required is not as vast. - Shalin Gandhi, Submarine Pens
Future logistics will prioritise minimising wait times as much as possible and accelerating delivery. Alongside this, cargo security will also receive high emphasis. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics
Public transport, while affordable and recommended, has the drawback of first and last-mile connectivity, thereby deterring commuters who wish to use this mode of transport. - Gaurav Gupta, MG Motor India
Most travellers today are seeking experience-based travel rather than asset-based travel. - Abhilasha Negi Dahiya, SanKash
We are seeing a clear trend of people's willingness to spend more on experiences. Therefore, hotels are now offering additional services and amenities to enhance the travel experience and make it more convenient for guests. - Anuj Tejpal, OYO
Consumers are looking at newer options in snacking and indulgence categories. - Amit Purohit, Elara Capital
There is no other recognition as great as our own satisfaction in the work that we do. - Ganapathi Agnihothri, Chitra Santhe
Success is when artists are able to convey what they wanted to express to the common man. - G Chaitanya, Chitra Santhe
Success should not be the end goal—it is a continuous journey. - Manjunatha (‘MANZz’), Chitra Santhe
YourStory has also published the pocketbook Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).
Edited by Swetha Kannan
- +0
- +0