‘People don’t care about technology; they care about use cases'–15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of February 13-19 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

ALSO READ 10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

As entrepreneurs, we are excited and ready for challenges. However, this challenge is like swimming in the ocean with your hands tied together. - Anirudh A Damani, AVF

More women should start up or at the very least become active participants in our workforce as they have many talents and abilities that uniquely place them to succeed at entrepreneurship, and at workplaces. - Namita Thapar, ‘The Dolphin and the Shark’

The link between diversity and inclusion and a company's innovation strategy are inextricably interwoven, and crucial for its business success and growth. - Maheshwari Dhayanandan, e-con Systems

If possible you would want to do a survey after doing the qualitative research because the qualitative uncovers the surprises for you. - Stephen Wunker, 'Capturing New Markets'

All brands want to really target their products and services in a way that stays true to their brand identity and beliefs. - Blinkit﻿

Remote diagnostics increase customer service and reduce the time to solve issues. This helps create stronger bonds with customers. - Siddhant Berry, KSP Inc.

Mistakes will happen – let them happen. Otherwise, art work would be monotonous. - Suresh Pushpangathan, 'The Treasury of Tranquility'

Time-to-value is rapidly becoming a critical evaluation criteria as enterprises and their security teams lose patience. - Vishal Gupta, Seclore

We believe that this problem of pay disparities can be solved only when companies come together to democratize access to real-time compensation benchmarks. - Anurag Dixit, HireSure.ai

Solutions to the climate crisis are within reach, but in order to capture them, we must take urgent action today across every level of society. - Al Gore, Climate Reality Project

If you do not have a local player, getting the trust of businesses in most markets is very challenging. - Rahul Varma Kalidindi, Akrivia HCM

From highly sophisticated areas like defence and aerospace to the manufacturing of mobile phones, India has been emerging as the most favoured destination. - President Droupadi Murmu

STEM is more than just a group of disciplines; it is also a way of life, a method of instruction, and a method of education. - Rajeev Tiwari, Stemrobo Technologies

For anyone interested in technology as a career, they will have to prepare to unlearn and relearn continuously. It’s important to stay on your toes and stay curious. - Sunil Mishra, Odessa

Today, university undergraduates have access to a wide range of resources that can help them stay connected with their peers, find educational resources, and stay up to date on the latest news and trends. - Anuja Patil, Unilife

The reason why ChatGPT is so relevant is that, compared to a decade ago, the touch points of communication have multiplied 10x. - Upasna Dash, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

People don’t care about technology; they care about use cases. - Kirthiga Reddy, Virtualness

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).