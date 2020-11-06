[TechSparks 2020] From India to the world – 30 quotes on the massive opportunity for entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our recent articles. Share these gems and insights from the TechSparks speakers with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





India’s startup industry is the third-largest in the world, and it has seen tremendous growth in the last five years. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

We are ranked number three in the world in the (total) number of unicorns. - Deepak Bagla, Invest India





We have more than 6.6 billion IPv6 addresses and 11 million Ipv4 being consumed in the country. We hope that India should be able to put a big flag on IPv6 use in the world. - Anil Kumar Jain, NIXI





India has mostly single-TV homes. So, the mobile phone is really the TV in the house. - Gaurav Gandhi, Amazon Prime Video





At this point in time, every single parent, child, teacher, principal in India has seen online education or has been exposed to learning online. - Saumya Yadav, Udayy





The real way for India to become a superpower is with more entrepreneurs who create more employment. - Nithin Kamath, Zerodha





If you have to solve the problem at scale, you have to make the technology accessible across the length and breadth of Bharat. - Mithun Srivatsa, Blowhorn

The missing link in our startup ecosystem is the lack of Rupee capital. - Ajai Garg, MeitY





India’s GDP cannot return to near 9 percent with the real estate sector continuing to struggle. The government needs to focus and take steps to intensify demand, reduce stamp duty charges, and more. - Tanuj Shori, Square Yards





For big-ticket transactions, people have become comfortable using debit and credit cards. But, low-ticket transactions still drive most of the cash in circulation today. - Dilip Asbe, NPCI





India's digital story is now globally talked about; our IT professionals are being globally appreciated. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





The biggest mistake, over generations, has been the abandonment of traditions to take on large cycles of debt to live in cities. - Sridhar Vembu, Zoho

We still need to work on setting up better institutional framework for the ease of doing business. - Abhishek Singh, MyGov

Millions of people silently lose their lives due to superbug infections. Around 2.5 lakh Indians die every year. - Anand Anandkumar, Bugworks





A rare disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is not rare in India. It affects almost 15 lakh children in the country, who loose vision by the time they reach 25 years of age. - Jogin Desai, Eyestem





We need to increase our food production by 70 percent for the next 30 years. - Ezhil Subbian, String Bio

If you believe that startups are the foundation and engine for future growth, India is going to be the most important country with developers to support that growth. - Anu Hariharan, Y Combinator





India is the biggest consumer of mobile apps in the world. It ranks number one in mobile app download by users. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





In India, you have one or two players capturing the market quickly, but when you go global, you can sit anywhere in the world, and still build a $100-200 million business. - Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures





Whilst India has to strive to become a part of the global value chain, we cannot allow the strengths of India to be eroded. - FM Nirmala Sitharaman





India has, fortunately, a humongous home market for founders, and you don't have that in Europe; you don't have that in many countries in the world. - Kavin Bharti Mittal, Hike

The combination of Japan and India has a tremendous and unlimited potential. - Kaz Nishihata, NTT DATA

Japanese stable electronic manufacturing system and Indian’s extremely powerful embedded software development can create new products. - Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian Ambassador to Japan





Japan is achieving Society 5.0, and India with flagship programmes like Digital India, Smart City, and Startup India, is promoting ease of business. - Bharat Kaushal, Hitachi India





Telemedicine is available in only one percent of Japanese hospitals, the penetration rate of cashless payment is just 20 percent, and the ecommerce market is just 10 percent. - Takashi Suzuki, JETRO

Two Indian tech giants - TCS and Jio — are examples of what startups can do in the next 20 years. We need to build absolutely the best companies from India across the world. - Rajan Anandan, Sequoia Capital





If we have to enable and empower the people of India to go digital, we need to ensure that this technology is homegrown and developmental. - IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





With more and more success stories coming out of India, we will reach out to foreign markets. We are moving in the right direction. - Pankaj Makkar, Bertelsmann India Investments

A company which builds for India, can build for the world. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

If we can solve a problem in India and scale that template, we can solve for any market in the world. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India





