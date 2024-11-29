﻿Nodwin Gaming﻿, a subsidiary of ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿, on Friday said it fully acquired ﻿Trinity Gaming﻿ for Rs 24 crore in a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of NODWIN Gaming shares.

“The consideration would be payable partly by way of cash consideration up to Rs 4.8 crore and balance Rs 19.2 crore by way of swap of equity shares of Nodwin Gaming,” the company said in a statement.

With this acquisition, Trinity Gaming has become a fully owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, expanding the latter's reach and capabilities within the Indian gaming and content ecosystem, the company said.

Moreover, Trinity Gaming's founders will become shareholders of NODWIN Gaming and continue leading the business. NODWIN—a player in the new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports category—plans to merge its Unpaused Talent business with Trinity, with its founders set to lead it.

Founded by Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao in 2019, Trinity Gaming is a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Meta and the only Gaming MCN (Multi-channel Network) for YouTube in Gaming in India.

It manages over 1,000 creators across India, with partnerships with global brands such as Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

“Trinity’s deep understanding of India’s gaming creator ecosystem, coupled with their expertise in brand partnerships, agency activations, content creation, and community engagement will be pivotal in further strengthening our footprint in the region. This acquisition allows us to offer more holistic solutions to our partners, from content creation to marketing services, while continuing to build a thriving gaming ecosystem in India,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming.

The company plans to expand Trinity’s portfolio to Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East across existing businesses and verticals of NODWIN Gaming.