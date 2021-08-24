Ahmedabad-based coworking space cum accelerator ﻿DevX﻿ has announced the launch of women-centric co-working spaces across India to accelerate the growth of women-led enterprises.

Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder of DevX, said,

“In keeping with DevX’s foresighted culture, we are immensely proud to pioneer yet another initiative to spur enterprise, innovation, and growth.”

Women will have opportunities to collaborate and build synergies for growth, according to the release.

Claiming to be bullish on supporting the growth of women entrepreneurship, DevX Venture Fund expressed its commitment to invest and mentor suitable enterprises.

Jaimin Shah, a board member of Nasscom Foundation and co-chairman at ASSOCHAM Gujarat, said the development will serve as "a much-needed platform for women entrepreneurs, especially now, when more women aspire to start ventures."

Team DevX

"This women-centric initiative will enable them fast-track their business, build peer networks, and collaborative networks. In turn, this will usher in a more evolved and diverse ecosystem, benefitting the industry and whole ecosystem at large,” Jaimin added.

Umesh Uttamchandani, Parth Shah, and Rushit Shah, with a combined three decades’ experience of working in the IT industry, founded DevX in their hometown Ahmedabad in September 2017. The aim was to enable a startup ecosystem in Gujarat that would work as a launchpad for growth.

“Gujarat is one of the most developed states in India, but a strong push from established entrepreneurs was the need of the hour to create a concrete and collaborative ecosystem. That’s how the idea of DevX was born,” Umesh told YourStory in a previous interaction.

The DevX suite of services includes Collab, the co-working space; Accel, a co-working accelerator; Innovent, a corporate innovation initiative; HaaS, a hackathon management platform; and Consight, which offers business consulting services.

The DevX Venture Fund (DVF) has invested in six startups including Quixote Automotive Technologies, BigSpoon Foods, Financepeer, The Healthy Company, and hopes to invest in eight to 10 more this year.