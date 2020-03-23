Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 23

While China, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, reported zero cases of domestic transmissions for the fourth consecutive day, India reported its first few cases of domestic transmissions, leading to governments resorting to stricter measures.





The Indian government ordered the suspension of all domestic flights in the country, except cargo flights, from the midnight of March 25. To enforce the lockdown, cab aggregators Ola and Uber announced that they will be suspending operations in Delhi till March 31.





In a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus case count rose to 468, with nine deaths reported.





In the wake of the outbreak, the Karnataka government ordered a lockdown of the state till March 31. Odisha, which had previously locked down 40 percent of the state, now extended it to 21 districts. In all, 30 states, covering 548 districts have been placed under full lockdown.









In a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reasoned the necessity of a lockdown by saying,





"There is only one way to stop this from spreading and that is by announcing a lockdown and not stepping out. Today, there are 30 cases in Delhi. We need to control the situation now. If we don’t do a lockdown now, we don’t have enough beds in our hospitals in Delhi. We have put all our strength but we need your support."





The Indian stock markets recorded their worst day in history as Sensex fell over 3,900 points and Nifty fell to a four-year low.





Meanwhile, businesses like Vedanta announced a Rs 100 crore fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Conglomerates were joined by MPs like Gautam Gambhir and Farooq Abdullah who set parts of their funds to tackle the crisis.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





Love in the time of coronavirus: how the wedding industry is dealing with COVID-19 impact





The raging coronavirus has affected all industries and verticals. The wedding business is also facing the brunt of the uncertainty and the economic slowdown as couples brace for a pandemic of disappointment.





Coronavirus may freeze fund flow into startups as VCs exercise caution





The predominant sentiment among VCs in the coronavirus-hit world is caution. But early-stage startups seem to be better placed to receive funding from VC firms than their mid- and late-stage counterparts.





WhatsApp testing in-app search feature to fight misinformation around coronavirus





WhatsApp finds itself at the centre of fake news and misinformation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The Facebook-owned messaging service is going all out to tackle that.





Coronavirus: Ola's foodtech vertical will not risk safety, enforces new protocols





Ola Foods, that houses brands Khichdi Experiment, Paratha Experiment, and Bowl Some, has enforced additional protocols to ensure that it delivers ‘safe’ food to its customers.





Coronavirus impact: Voice and video calls on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger hit new peaks





With COVID-19 compelling people to stay indoors, Facebook-owned apps are setting new peaks. Even heath workers are using WhatsApp to reach out to patients.





How China is using tech to continue its streak of zero new coronavirus cases





Investment manager Hanson Hu tweets about the screening and tracking measures for coronavirus in place not just at Shanghai Pudong airport, but also restaurants and cabs in China.





Coronavirus: This COVID-19 test developed by IITians is affordably accurate





A team of researchers at IIT Delhi is devising a ‘probe-free’ method to detect the COVID-19 infection in the blood samples.





COVID-19: Reliance Jio offers double data in 4G and broadband plans to ease remote working





Reliance Jio wants to make remote-working smooth for its users. JioFiber and Jio 4G users stand to gain access to double data in their existing plans.





Isolation facilities, free fuel, masks: Reliance announces slew of initiatives to battle COVID-19





Reliance Industries has set up dedicated facilities for COVID-19 positive patients. It is also enhancing the production of masks and other equipment for India's health workers.





Coronavirus: No layoffs, no salary cuts, Modi government’s advisory to companies





However, the Narendra Modi government is yet to announce any fiscal or monetary stimulus, in the wake of the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus crisis.





Does your business contract recognise coronavirus?





Coronavirus has rendered great losses to life and the economy. So in such a situation, how does a business, especially a small one, deal with fulfilling the obligations of a business contract?





Apollo Hospitals launches a 24/7 AI-based free app to guide users on coronavirus





The app called Apollo247 has a bot which analyses where the user stands with regard to coronavirus and guides whether one needs medical attention or not





Coronavirus: Health Ministry says testing of COVID-19 kits have been fast-tracked





As of March 23, India has reported nine deaths and 468 positive coronavirus cases, according to the real-time population data tracker Worldometer.





With India having over 400 Coronavirus cases, some homes and apartments now under quarantine





While large parts of India are put under lockdown, COVID-19 notices were seen outside homes and apartments in some cities, especially parts of South Delhi.





Coronavirus: Stock market crashes wiped $21B off Mukesh Ambani's wealth





Mukesh Ambani ceased to be Asia's richest man in March. Nearly half of his fortune has been wiped off this year, with stock markets crashing post the coronavirus outbreak.





(Edited by Suman Singh)