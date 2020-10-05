‘The bigger the crisis, sometimes the bolder the changes that are needed’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

By Madanmohan Rao|5th Oct 2020
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of September 28 – October 4 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for maintaining good hygiene and sanitation practices both at the community level, as well as at individual level. - NABARD


As India continues to embrace the new normal, helping affected communities to move ahead will require collective action and support. - Anand Subramaniam, Ola


Marginalised children are on top of the list of the multitudes missing out on their access to education due to lack of online access. - Puja Marwaha, CRY

The bigger the crisis, sometimes the bolder the changes that are needed. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

“Stay safe” is no longer a cliche. Words, especially the positive ones have never been this impactful. - Sanjeev Grover, Dockabl


The COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the need for robust contingency planning and continuous revaluation of top leadership amid a dynamic and uncertain economic environment. - Prasad Rajappan, ZingHR


When backed into a corner, survival implores new and better ways of doing things. - Evian Gutman, ‘Coming Back From COVID’


People have become extremely conscious of what they eat. Most people now only trust fresh, healthy, and hygienic home-cooked food. - Mona Dahiya, Homefoodi


Consumer sentiments and emotions from social media are a vital source of consumer insights for marketers, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic when conventional research has become more difficult. - Ranjit Nair, Germin8


Indian fintech industry has proven to be highly resilient and managed the COVID-19 crisis much better than what most people anticipated. - Rajat Agarwal, Matrix India


The pandemic has caused significant changes in the payments ecosystem. - Manas Mishra, PayU India


The lockdown has been a huge tailwind. It has accelerated digital and people’s willingness to pay for content by two years. - Vishnu Mohta, Hoichoi

ALSO READ

NABARD to conduct Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages, starting Oct 2

India’s rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sustainable fast growth thereafter will depend vitally on the quality of our startup ecosystem. - Standing Committee on Finance


The growth stage startup and venture capital ecosystem is poised for the next leap with an increasing number of unicorns, soonicorns, and minicorns, even amidst the pandemic. - Rajat Tandon, IPEVCA


We need to do everything we can to handhold millions of small businesses in their digital-transformation journey and support business recovery during the current crisis. - Shalini Girish, Google

Some SMBs only need business continuity solutions. Others require digital transformation solutions for truly modernising the organisation. - Harish Vellat, Microsoft India

If SMEs/MSMEs/businesses have to sustain over a longer period, they must not only have access to working capital but also growth capital, which is not readily available right now. - Shantanu Bairagi, Artfine

ALSO READ

Five things logistics players can learn from the pandemic

The pandemic has reshaped consumer behaviour where buyers have started making conscious amendments in their lifestyle and are eating healthy. - Pallavi Bhardwaj, Save Well Being


COVID-19 has emphasised the need to build integrated supply chains. Crisis or not, you still need food on the table. - Pankaj Raina, Zephyr Peacock India


Travelling in times of Covid-19 calls for a meticulously planned trip. - Rohit Kapoor, OYO


The closure of cinema halls has led to the emergence of OTT as the new big screen. However, the charm and experience of big screens for Indians will always remain. - Kailasnath Adhikari, Happii Digital


COVID-19 has been a catalyst to all in the education sector. It has done what demonetisation did to fintech. - Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, FIAH


With COVID-19 plunging much of the planet into lockdown, and America named one of the world’s coronavirus epicentres, the best and worst of tech is on display. - Maëlle Gavet, ‘Trampled by Unicorns’


The cracks of work-from-home are now beginning to show. Not enough space for work and family, blurred boundaries of personal and professional space are leading to signs of reduced productivity and fatigue. - Robin Chhabra, Dextrus

It is important to navigate the crisis alongside customers. If you do so, you can become partners for life. - Ram Sukumar, Indium Software

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Acculi Labs raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round

Trisha Medhi

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] This 24-year-old entrepreneur from Kochi offers premium handcrafted jewellery at affordable prices

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
For an AppNirbhar Bharat, YourStory recommends Bharat AppStore, Indian mobile phone software ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm First Games unveils Rs 10 Cr fund for gaming studios that will promote Indian culture

Sohini Mitter

RAISE 2020: Responsible artificial intelligence for social empowerment

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to participate in Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale

Press Trust of India

London transport authority does not renew Ola licence; ride-hailing firm to appeal decision

Debolina Biswas