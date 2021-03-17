‘When you empower people, magic happens’ – 40 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from , featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of March 8-14 with your colleagues and networks.
Do not, even for a minute, think that you’ve achieved it all when there’s always room for more. - Aashka Goradia Goble,
Changing the world can only happen when one is willing to take risks to make it possible. - Hardika Shah,
You need to understand who the user is and what their motivations are. - Kabeer Biswas,
If you wish to stand out from your competitors, choose a product that you can create with a unique touch to it. - Disha Dinakar, Digvijaya herbals
You have to look at consumer segments and personas, as well as their likes and dislikes. - Revant Bhate,
Kids want colourful and more appealing bathroom products, and young adults prefer technology-enabled products. - K.E. Ranganathan, Roca Parryware
There is a lack of travel-fit portable snacking options without fat or cholesterol tensions. - Vijay Katta, Omay Foods
India's electric vehicle (EV) financing industry is projected to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2030. - NITI Aayog– RMI India report
MSMEs are the bedrock of the Indian economy. - Akash Ambani, Jio
In India, early age education is yet to claim its importance. - Vivek Sinharm,
Education around the good and bad of consuming alcohol should be part of the school curriculum, just as sex education is. - Kasturi Banerjee, Stilldistilling Spirits
With the increasing trend in student’s mobility across states to move to bigger cities for higher education, the demand for quality and safe student housing is rapidly growing. - Richard Rekhy
In a country that is developing at such a rapid pace, there will always be work for a truck driver. - Yogita Raghuvanshi
Since the launch of the Startup India initiative, a total of 44,534 startups have been recognised by the DPIIT as of February 24, 2021. - Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry
Entrepreneur-specific groups can help with networking, mentoring, and sales coaching. This helps entrepreneurs based in smaller towns a medium to communicate with those based in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurugram. - Saloni Srivastava, When it comes to grit and intelligence, India is always ahead. - Hans Tung, GGV Capital
Although in India, we are surrounded by amazing engineering talent, it takes a different attitude to work in a startup company. - Kartik Sharma, KShark Apps
Running a business from scratch is a different ball game altogether. - Aditya Bafna, Seva Group
An entrepreneur's journey is always full of challenges and that is what makes it so exciting! - Anuradha Gupta, Vows of Eternity
In today’s rapidly changing world, becoming an entrepreneur and developing an entrepreneurial mindset has no age-limit. - Yashveer Singh, Ashoka Young Changemakers
Only with equity ownership, employees are truly able to relate to the risk and reward of entrepreneurship. - Ganesh Nayak, LetsVenture
More than acquiring the funding, you will need to work harder to deliver on your promise to your investors. - Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma,
Remember that investors are looking at the potential exit, and that is mostly possible if the market size is big enough to allow for growth at each stage of funding. - Anurag Jhanwar, Fintrust Advisors
We need to build a strong community of investors that realise the economic, social, and environmental potential of restoring India’s land. - Kavita Sharma, Amanda Gant, and Will Anderson, World Resources Institute
The role of women entrepreneurs is critical to India’s economic growth. - Richa Sharma, PhonePe
With just one in five MSMEs being run by women, India is losing out on the globally proven superiority of women-led business. - Akshay Soni, The/Nudge Accelerator
If we are to achieve gender equality and women's economic empowerment, we need to do so not just with women in mind, but women in the room and women at the table. - Gita Gopinath, IMF
Finding a tribe of successful women to share your journey with is extremely rewarding. - ElsaMarie D’Silva, Safecity
India is now warming up to a more holistic idea of women's health and wellness characterised by the goal of being the best version of oneself in terms of health. - Gulshan Bakhtiani, Wellness Forever Medicare
Truth is that femininity and masculinity are characteristics that serve well given their right use, and these are available to all genders, should they so choose to harness. - Archana Khosla Burman, Vertices Partners
Tattooing has become mainstream. However, the profession itself is not popularly seen as a career choice. - Lokesh Verma, Devil’s Tattooz
There’s nothing worse than a manuscript just sitting around gathering dust. - Anuja Chauhan, ‘Club You To Death’
Art brings comfort and happiness in life; it gives meaning to life. - Bhapinlal DK
Knitting and stitching are essential skills that every individual should learn, whether they ultimately practise it or not. - Asha Puri, With Love, From Granny
We need to protect and not plunder the environment. - Anirban Sheth, Chitra Santhe
Mirroring is pulling out the gist of what the other person is saying using their words, whereas paraphrasing is demonstrating understanding in your words. - Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners
What matters is not how much you sleep but the key is when you sleep. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR
Experience gives us the tests first and the lessons later. - Naomi Judd
Failure is the key to introduce new and more effective ideas. There is often a fear of failure that inhibits people from trying out new ideas. - Karthik Rajagopal, Manipal Health Enterprises
Working with a hardworking and driven team gives you an opportunity to learn at a great pace. - Pragya Priyali, Myntra
Engage more. Sharing, which is critical to innovation, is linked to engagement. The more engaged a team, the more they will share and innovate. - Vivasvan Shastri, Cisco
Always free up your time to work on growing things 10x from where you are by surrounding yourselves with great team members who can execute with trust. - Anand Prasanna, Iron Pillar
When you empower people, magic happens. - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
