‘Remember to take a few steps back to move a few steps forward’ – 35 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of March 1-7 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.
For a brand to be successful and driven by passion, the founder needs to believe and own it completely. - Nina Lekhi, Baggit
A strong loving background - of family, friends and home - truly empowers you to move forward with whatever decisions you take, boldly and fearlessly. - Avik Bandyopadhyay, MayinArt
Starting out early has its own challenges, but it also helps you learn so much early on in life. You will realise the power of self-belief, and that there is no right age to start a business, just the right skill set, which makes all the difference. - Satyam Mehta, Rural Invest
Stay curious and keep advocating for the customer. - Archie Agrawal, Amazon
You can have everything in life you want if you will just help other people get what they want. -- Zig Ziglar
The health of an organisation is directly proportional to the wellbeing of its top brass. - Mihir Gadani, OZiva
Fats cannot be viewed within a narrow framework of just good fats and bad fats. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR
People work best when they have a safe environment to bring all of their capabilities and creativity to the job. - Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe
Build a culture where ideas are created and shared organically, as opposed to making it reward-driven. - Apoorva Bapna, WPP India
Supporting and standing by your team are essential to maintaining a flow of fresh ideas and also encouraging a healthy form of debate that fine tunes them into actionable policies. - Shruti Shibulal, Tamara Leisure Experiences
If you have to stay relevant in the industry, employees have to constantly upskill themselves so that they can contribute to the industry in meaningful ways. - Kirthi Chintalapuri, ThinkWright Learning Services
90 percent of women remain outside the formal workforce and this is the time for companies and policymakers to really engage with women and structure something relevant for them. - Gayathri Vasudevan, LabourNet Services India
We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women
Women can do anything. They need to be fearless. If a man can do a task, so can a woman. Jyothi R Krishna, Vedanta
Every single person can benefit from meeting people from different backgrounds and with different mindsets. - Nupur Goenka, Tally
When talking about accessibility for the person who is hard of hearing, one should remember that deaf community is diverse and every individual has different needs. - Devanshi Chhabra, Mask Project
To paint is to show a bit of your soul. Painting is a journey one takes inwards, carving out expressions of one's own divine being on to paper. - Amballika Tripathi
Art and creation denote freedom. - Vimal Gupta, Qoohoo
As an actor, you spend on yourself to grow your business but as an entrepreneur, you spend on others to grow a successful business. - Pooja Bedi
You see Starbucks introducing turmeric latte. It is Westerners who are promoting the benefits of our homegrown products, so why shouldn’t we? - Bala Sarda, Vahdam Teas
India is emerging as a leading blue economy of the world. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
There is tremendous potential in our country as wealth creators get savvy and demand solutions that are differentiated and on par with global offerings. - Nitin Singh, Avendus Wealth Management
Karnataka is today the leading contributor to India's ER&D revenue. Karnataka is also home to a thriving multi-disciplinary innovation ecosystem. - Ashwathnarayan CN, DCM, Karnataka
Currently there is a significant demand-supply gap of healthcare workers and the need is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Catalyst Fund
Lack of accountability has been the core issue with current skill/vocational learning alternatives for grey and blue-collar workers. - Vaibhav Agrawal, Lightspeed India
Recent advances in battery technology, combined with favourable government policies, will accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. - Rutvik Doshi, Inventus India
There is an increasing awareness across the world of the harmful effects of single use plastic, the threats of climate change, and the need to preserve whatever is left of our environment and planet. - Nitika Sonkhiya, MyONEarth
Communities across the globe continue to face challenges in food security, sanitation, and financial inclusion — especially when it comes to rural and women-owned enterprises, - Dev Jagadesan, DFC
Clean air is a fundamental right of every human. - Sanjiv Bajaj, Bajaj Capital
Though it’s a struggle to climb, eventually hard work and efforts take you to the top or help you achieve success. - Anooja Bashir, Ourea
It is imperative for us to tell our stories because it is the only way to cultivate and preserve hope. - Deepak Ramola, Project FUEL
When life gives you lemons don’t make lemonade, make pink lemonade. Be unique. - Wanda Sykes
Water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend. - Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The country should celebrate failure because it is only when somebody fails, he knows how not to do something. - Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister
It is life after each setback or failure that defines you and not the failure that defines you. So, if you can’t stick it out, don’t start it. - Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad
Don’t be hard on yourself. There will be valleys and peaks, and one must learn to take both in their stride. - Rituparna Mandal, MediaTek
Remember to take a few steps back to move a few steps forward. - Anushka Iyer, Wiggles.in
