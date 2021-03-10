‘Remember to take a few steps back to move a few steps forward’ – 35 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of March 1-7 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.





For a brand to be successful and driven by passion, the founder needs to believe and own it completely. - Nina Lekhi, Baggit





A strong loving background - of family, friends and home - truly empowers you to move forward with whatever decisions you take, boldly and fearlessly. - Avik Bandyopadhyay, MayinArt





Starting out early has its own challenges, but it also helps you learn so much early on in life. You will realise the power of self-belief, and that there is no right age to start a business, just the right skill set, which makes all the difference. - Satyam Mehta, Rural Invest

Stay curious and keep advocating for the customer. - Archie Agrawal, Amazon

You can have everything in life you want if you will just help other people get what they want. -- Zig Ziglar





The health of an organisation is directly proportional to the wellbeing of its top brass. - Mihir Gadani, OZiva





Fats cannot be viewed within a narrow framework of just good fats and bad fats. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

People work best when they have a safe environment to bring all of their capabilities and creativity to the job. - Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe

Build a culture where ideas are created and shared organically, as opposed to making it reward-driven. - Apoorva Bapna, WPP India

Supporting and standing by your team are essential to maintaining a flow of fresh ideas and also encouraging a healthy form of debate that fine tunes them into actionable policies. - Shruti Shibulal, Tamara Leisure Experiences





If you have to stay relevant in the industry, employees have to constantly upskill themselves so that they can contribute to the industry in meaningful ways. - Kirthi Chintalapuri, ThinkWright Learning Services

90 percent of women remain outside the formal workforce and this is the time for companies and policymakers to really engage with women and structure something relevant for them. - Gayathri Vasudevan, LabourNet Services India





We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Women

Women can do anything. They need to be fearless. If a man can do a task, so can a woman. Jyothi R Krishna, Vedanta

Every single person can benefit from meeting people from different backgrounds and with different mindsets. - Nupur Goenka, Tally





When talking about accessibility for the person who is hard of hearing, one should remember that deaf community is diverse and every individual has different needs. - Devanshi Chhabra, Mask Project

To paint is to show a bit of your soul. Painting is a journey one takes inwards, carving out expressions of one's own divine being on to paper. - Amballika Tripathi

Art and creation denote freedom. - Vimal Gupta, Qoohoo

As an actor, you spend on yourself to grow your business but as an entrepreneur, you spend on others to grow a successful business. - Pooja Bedi





You see Starbucks introducing turmeric latte. It is Westerners who are promoting the benefits of our homegrown products, so why shouldn’t we? - Bala Sarda, Vahdam Teas

India is emerging as a leading blue economy of the world. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi





There is tremendous potential in our country as wealth creators get savvy and demand solutions that are differentiated and on par with global offerings. - Nitin Singh, Avendus Wealth Management

Karnataka is today the leading contributor to India's ER&D revenue. Karnataka is also home to a thriving multi-disciplinary innovation ecosystem. - Ashwathnarayan CN, DCM, Karnataka

Currently there is a significant demand-supply gap of healthcare workers and the need is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Catalyst Fund





Lack of accountability has been the core issue with current skill/vocational learning alternatives for grey and blue-collar workers. - Vaibhav Agrawal, Lightspeed India

Recent advances in battery technology, combined with favourable government policies, will accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. - Rutvik Doshi, Inventus India





There is an increasing awareness across the world of the harmful effects of single use plastic, the threats of climate change, and the need to preserve whatever is left of our environment and planet. - Nitika Sonkhiya, MyONEarth





Communities across the globe continue to face challenges in food security, sanitation, and financial inclusion — especially when it comes to rural and women-owned enterprises, - Dev Jagadesan, DFC





Clean air is a fundamental right of every human. - Sanjiv Bajaj, Bajaj Capital

Though it’s a struggle to climb, eventually hard work and efforts take you to the top or help you achieve success. - Anooja Bashir, Ourea

It is imperative for us to tell our stories because it is the only way to cultivate and preserve hope. - Deepak Ramola, Project FUEL

When life gives you lemons don’t make lemonade, make pink lemonade. Be unique. - Wanda Sykes





Water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend. - Priyanka Chopra Jonas





The country should celebrate failure because it is only when somebody fails, he knows how not to do something. - Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister





It is life after each setback or failure that defines you and not the failure that defines you. So, if you can’t stick it out, don’t start it. - Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad

Don’t be hard on yourself. There will be valleys and peaks, and one must learn to take both in their stride. - Rituparna Mandal, MediaTek

Remember to take a few steps back to move a few steps forward. - Anushka Iyer, Wiggles.in





