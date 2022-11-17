Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of November 7-13 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Comorbidities like diabetes, high cholesterol, high BP, obesity are quite common in India, and are often uncontrolled due to reluctance in visiting a doctor and not getting health checks unless there are symptoms. - Matilde Giglio, Even

The dental industry in India is on the verge of significant growth. There is increased awareness of both, good oral health and the perfect smile. - Amarinder Singh, Global Dental Services

Today, the Indian dental services market is worth $3 billion. It is highly fragmented with large hospitals and dental chains accounting for under 10% of all practices. This is expected to double in the next five years. - Gaurav Sharma, Investcorp India





The snacks that we see in the market are unhealthy and full of preservatives. The few that are healthy don't taste great. ﻿- Shaurya Kanoria, ﻿Eat Better

India’s pet-care industry is on a massive growth trajectory. - Ash Lilani, Saama Capital

It was surprising to see how people spend money on jewellery online in India. If the quality is good, and the design is trending in the market, they don’t mind paying its worth. - Sunaina Ramisetty, Paksha

More unicorns will arise from Kerala and contribute to India’s quest to emerge as the world's largest startup ecosystem. - Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister





There is a Bharat in India and an India in Bharat. - Gaurav Dadhich, ﻿Razorpay





India’s labor force looks very different in 2022, compared to just two years ago. Women’s representation in the labor force has contracted, particularly in urban areas. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro R&D





We encourage corporates to come forward and contribute; we will be able to create huge market potential for women of the country as the biggest challenge for women is market access. - Tripti Shinghal Somani, Womennovator

India needs to adapt to technology and use digital methods to help reshape India's financial inclusion landscape. - Vamsi Udayagiri, Hesa

For the urban poor, managing two square meals a day is a challenge so they cannot afford an LPG cylinder due to skyrocketing prices. - Rama, ASHA worker





Despite the government announcing several measures to enhance credit availability for the stressed MSMEs segment, nearly 80% of the total MSMEs in India lack access to lending. - Sanjeev Chandak, ﻿ftcash

The central government and multiple state governments have been providing incentives to boost the development of the electric mobility ecosystem. - Abhishek Jadon, Windmill Capital

The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450GW by the year 2030. - Pratik Agarwal, Serentica Renewables

As a country, we are progressing towards a greener and cleaner future, but we continue to ignore the myriad of challenges two-wheeler users face on the ground today. - Sravan Appana, iGowise Mobility





